It’s White House Easter Egg Roll Day! And President Joe Biden is arguably even more excited than the kids.

Too bad First Lady Jill Biden keeps trying to spoil his fun:

“They’re not going to let me read at all,” Biden complains. Jill Biden responds by letting him read the first page. pic.twitter.com/pV0doA5WSS — Charlie Spiering (@charliespiering) April 18, 2022

Just the first page, Jill? Boo. He’s the president, fer cryin’ out loud. Surely he’s capable of reading a whole children’s book! A book with illustrations!

Or maybe not. Perhaps the good doctor (of education) was just trying to prevent her dear husband from embarrassing himself by losing his place in the book. Or losing his place, period:

You can’t see us right now, but we’ll bet you can totally picture the faces we’re making after watching that. A delightful combination of cringe and pity and disgust and embarrassment and abject despair at the idea that this man, Joe Biden, is the Leader of the Free World.

So awkward — Jessie J 🇺🇸 (@cashsmama08) April 18, 2022

This is so awkward, she treats him like a child. I guess that tells us a lot about what is going on and who is in charge. — Jill (Not Joe’s “Woman”)🌷💐 (@JiSpaz8) April 18, 2022

Indeed it does.

The most powerful person on earth. And her husband — x2da4 (@x2da4) April 18, 2022

God help us.

Put him in a nursing home already this is really depressing — hun_choo (@hun_chooo) April 18, 2022

