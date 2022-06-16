President Biden can often appear to be a bit lost at the end of certain events. Today was no different.

Naturally none of the people Biden talked to were reporters because the president got a preview of the would-be lines of questioning at the conclusion of the signing. This is just… strange:

All is well! Biden must have figured Karine Jean-Pierre did a good enough job of gaslighting and her briefing earlier in the day.

