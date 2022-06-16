President Biden can often appear to be a bit lost at the end of certain events. Today was no different.

White House staff allowed Biden to wander around the room talking to people and snapping selfies for about 20 minutes after signing the Ocean Shipping Reform Act — Charlie Spiering (@charliespiering) June 16, 2022

Naturally none of the people Biden talked to were reporters because the president got a preview of the would-be lines of questioning at the conclusion of the signing. This is just… strange:

Reporter: "Why you stopped taking questions from Press? What do you afraid of ?" Joe Biden: ignores all the questions from the press. pic.twitter.com/pwqsR9t3JI — Real Mac Report (@RealMacReport) June 16, 2022

Joe Biden in a nutshell. pic.twitter.com/xg32VAYKA4 — Ian Miles Cheong (@stillgray) June 16, 2022

All is well! Biden must have figured Karine Jean-Pierre did a good enough job of gaslighting and her briefing earlier in the day.

Everything is peachy. — Bob Bradford (@rva_bob) June 16, 2022

Cringe — JojoDaVo 🌸🦘 (@Jvo79) June 16, 2022

