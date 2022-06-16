Remember White House press secretary Jen Psaki? Man, she was terrible, wasn’t she? Just a walking, talking pile of incompetence and ineptitude.

And, next to her successor Karine Jean-Pierre, Psaki almost looks like a veritable genius.

Watch Jean-Pierre implode before the White House press corps and the entire world when it was Peter Doocy’s turn to ask her questions:

WATCH: KJP just got SUPER flustered when trying to take on Peter Doocy's questions. pic.twitter.com/Ka25wmkldG — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) June 16, 2022

Let’s break this down into some of its juiciest components:

DOOCY TIME: "Why is [Biden] saying that inflation is worse everywhere but here?" KJP: "B/c of what we have seen across the globe. First of all, inflation is a global challenge, as we have said. It is–it is–it is–it is caused by, clearly, the pandemic…and also…the war" pic.twitter.com/3UPQnVjYPL — Curtis Houck (@CurtisHouck) June 16, 2022

According to Karine Jean-Pierre, the White House is determined to live by the promise of hashtag #Putinflation. Bold strategy. Hasn’t been paying off for them yet, but you’ve gotta admire their commitment to the bit.

Doocy: "He says…inflation is worse everywhere but here. That's not true. U.S. has worse inflation than Germany, France, Japan, Canada, India, Italy, Saudi Arabia…Why is he saying that?" KJP: "Well, I think what we are saying is…it is a global thing…everyone is feeling" pic.twitter.com/FW46GK1LH0 — Curtis Houck (@CurtisHouck) June 16, 2022

So, because other countries are also experiencing inflation, we have to accept inflation in the U.S.? Alrighty then.

Speaking of prices getting hire, let’s segue into the problem of skyrocketing gas prices:

Doocy: "Why isn't [he] asking oil companies to drill more here…I know his letter was about refining and increasing refining, but that's a lot of oil that comes in from overseas. So, why isn't he asking [them] to drill more here[?]" KJP blames COVID, Putin, & profits pic.twitter.com/cA86iWezk6 — Curtis Houck (@CurtisHouck) June 16, 2022

If we didn’t know any better, we might think Joe Biden is trying to squeeze oil out of the oil companies he’s worked so hard to kneecap at every opportunity.

We actually don’t need to know any better, because that’s exactly what he’s doing. His energy policies literally make no sense from a practical standpoint (from an ideological and political standpoint, it’s a different story):

Doocy: "The president once said he's going to end fossil fuels. Is that now off the table?" Jean-Pierre: "No, we are going to continue to move forward…" pic.twitter.com/59ffUc0o2l — Greg Price (@greg_price11) June 16, 2022

Doocy: "I know the President once said he's going to end fossil fuels. Is that now off the table?" Jean-Pierre: "No, we are going to continue to move forward with our clean-energy proposal, our climate change proposal." Doocy: "And…is that the priority…over gas prices?" pic.twitter.com/rxJTwGOL1b — Curtis Houck (@CurtisHouck) June 16, 2022

Yes! No, wait. No. Actually yes. No! *shuffles through papers*

Doocy: "Is his priority lowering gas prices or is it addressing climate change?" Karine Jean-Pierre: "First of all, we–it's–you can do both at the same time. What we're trying to deal for…is how to lower costs…[Oil companies] are using this moment…to make a profit." pic.twitter.com/AkR3mWk95r — Curtis Houck (@CurtisHouck) June 16, 2022

Narrator: You can’t do both at the same time. At least not the way the Biden administration is trying to do it.

And they know it, too. They just don’t care and hope you’re too stupid to notice.

Biden yesterday: Sends a letter demanding oil and gas companies explain why there isn't more oil and gas. Biden admin today: Trying to end fossil fuels is still on the table. https://t.co/sCUmMoRtdK — Matt Whitlock (@mattdizwhitlock) June 16, 2022

"Hey Big Oil, we still plan to put you out of business but first could you do us a solid and pump a lot more oil to rescue us politically?" https://t.co/lUru2ulfN2 — Doug Powers (@ThePowersThatBe) June 16, 2022

Ultimately, the only real policy the Biden administration has is to lie to our faces.

It is remarkable that, at this late date, the White House remains rhetorically committed to eliminating fossil fuel dependence while advocating more foreign drilling and domestic refining capacity, which no longer exists because so many refineries transitioned to alt/bio fuels. https://t.co/3TGz1y8nfb — Noah Rothman (@NoahCRothman) June 16, 2022

It is an incomprehensibly contradictory position. The most talented communications team in American history would struggle to articulate it in a way that doesn't make them sound crazy. Who do they think is buying this? — Noah Rothman (@NoahCRothman) June 16, 2022

Well, if even the most talented communications team in American history would struggle to articulate it, then Joe Biden’s communications team doesn’t have a prayer.

Especially with someone like Karine Jean-Pierre as the face of it.

I'm sorry but she's just terrible. Either she's reading the wrong scripted answers to questions or she's vamping with terrible answers that we know are objectively, categorically false. https://t.co/Xx68Zbm7cU — Matt Whitlock (@mattdizwhitlock) June 16, 2022

Brutal thread. It’s not easy to answer for an administration that is flailing and constantly making excuses, but KJP is also clearly just much worse at this than Psaki. https://t.co/wuKOTl2I84 — AG (@AGHamilton29) June 16, 2022

Sucks to be her.

***

