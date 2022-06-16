Remember White House press secretary Jen Psaki? Man, she was terrible, wasn’t she? Just a walking, talking pile of incompetence and ineptitude.

And, next to her successor Karine Jean-Pierre, Psaki almost looks like a veritable genius.

Watch Jean-Pierre implode before the White House press corps and the entire world when it was Peter Doocy’s turn to ask her questions:

Let’s break this down into some of its juiciest components:

According to Karine Jean-Pierre, the White House is determined to live by the promise of hashtag #Putinflation. Bold strategy. Hasn’t been paying off for them yet, but you’ve gotta admire their commitment to the bit.

So, because other countries are also experiencing inflation, we have to accept inflation in the U.S.? Alrighty then.

Speaking of prices getting hire, let’s segue into the problem of skyrocketing gas prices:

If we didn’t know any better, we might think Joe Biden is trying to squeeze oil out of the oil companies he’s worked so hard to kneecap at every opportunity.

We actually don’t need to know any better, because that’s exactly what he’s doing. His energy policies literally make no sense from a practical standpoint (from an ideological and political standpoint, it’s a different story):

Yes! No, wait. No. Actually yes. No! *shuffles through papers*

Narrator: You can’t do both at the same time. At least not the way the Biden administration is trying to do it.

And they know it, too. They just don’t care and hope you’re too stupid to notice.

Ultimately, the only real policy the Biden administration has is to lie to our faces.

Well, if even the most talented communications team in American history would struggle to articulate it, then Joe Biden’s communications team doesn’t have a prayer.

Especially with someone like Karine Jean-Pierre as the face of it.

Sucks to be her.

