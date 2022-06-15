We don’t know about you guys, but we’ve had it up to here [*gestures at the Burj Khalifa*] with Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm. She’s just the absolute worst.

Last week, she reassured Americans concerned about rising gas prices by telling them to brace for a “rough” summer:

Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm’s message to lower and middle income Americans on gas prices: “This summer is going to be rough, I’ll just be honest with you.” pic.twitter.com/6WXLUMGgzY — America Rising (@AmericaRising) June 9, 2022

She decided to be honest with the American people this morning, too:

"At what point do these [gas] prices…become unsustainable?" ENERGY SEC. GRANHOLM: "Yeah, I think the prices are unsustainable…there's not a quick fix. However, your point about also accelerating our progress toward clean energy is very, very important." pic.twitter.com/rQVP54oeeX — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) June 15, 2022

“Yeah, people can’t afford the gas they need to get to their job — which they need in order to make money to pay for gas — but we’re making so much progress toward clean energy!”

They want to get rid of the middle class…“you’re either rich like us or poor.” No big deal, go buy an electric car! — Johnathon (@Johnath00823600) June 15, 2022

Big “Let them eat cake” energy from this White House.

The cruelty is the point. https://t.co/mWznJhTWwO — Steve Guest (@SteveGuest) June 15, 2022

They want you to hurt. https://t.co/jck75AQ4aZ — Bonchie (@bonchieredstate) June 15, 2022

The more pain they can squeeze out of you, the better.

The current elites are the worst of all time https://t.co/c6U2x7Iu7W — Echo Chamber (@echo_chamberz) June 15, 2022

They’re sadists; they derive pleasure from watching you writhe in agony.

***

Related:

Energy Secretary Granholm trips all over Biden while denying this admin WANTS high gas prices