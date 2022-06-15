We don’t know about you guys, but we’ve had it up to here [*gestures at the Burj Khalifa*] with Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm. She’s just the absolute worst.

Last week, she reassured Americans concerned about rising gas prices by telling them to brace for a “rough” summer:

She decided to be honest with the American people this morning, too:

“Yeah, people can’t afford the gas they need to get to their job — which they need in order to make money to pay for gas — but we’re making so much progress toward clean energy!”

Big “Let them eat cake” energy from this White House.

The more pain they can squeeze out of you, the better.

They’re sadists; they derive pleasure from watching you writhe in agony.

