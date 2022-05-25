Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm was asked if the Biden administration welcomes high fossil fuel prices so as to force more Americans into electric cars. Granholm denied it:

Really? Somebody please tell Granholm that Biden already gave up the game yesterday.

Trending

The reporter who asked Granholm the question cited “folks on the right,” which means Joe Biden must be on the “right” now. Does this sound like a president who doesn’t WANT high gas prices?

Dems in the Biden administration seem to want to have it both ways. “High gas prices are a good thing because they’ll hasten a transition” but don’t you dare accuse them of wanting fossil fuel prices to go through the roof.

No mean tweets though.

***

Related:

‘What a joke’! Sen. Josh Hawley calls BS on Energy Secretary Granholm’s under oath testimony on gas prices

‘These people hate us’: Somebody put Energy Secretary Granholm’s snarky answer to question about gas prices in an ad!

Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm’s tip for how to save a lot of money on gas leaves something out

Jennifer Granholm thinks that Putin’s invasion of Ukraine creates an ‘urgent moment’ for Dems to enact green energy policies

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: Climate changeenergyFossil fuelgas pricesJoe Bidenoil

Recommended Twitchy Video