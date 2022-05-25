Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm was asked if the Biden administration welcomes high fossil fuel prices so as to force more Americans into electric cars. Granholm denied it:

Reporter: "You hear time and time again from folks on the right saying the price of gas today is almost intentional to try and get people to move towards electric vehicles."@SecGranholm: "That is absolutely false. […] Oil is traded globally." https://t.co/TrB1xgHxxN pic.twitter.com/7HwDKmvikb — The Hill (@thehill) May 25, 2022

Really? Somebody please tell Granholm that Biden already gave up the game yesterday.

The president has already admitted it so it’s a done deal — Knight Griller (@Knightgriller24) May 25, 2022

The reporter who asked Granholm the question cited “folks on the right,” which means Joe Biden must be on the “right” now. Does this sound like a president who doesn’t WANT high gas prices?

Joe Biden: "When it comes to the gas prices, we're going through an INCREDIBLE transition" pic.twitter.com/8TGnc7vFa8 — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) May 23, 2022

Dems in the Biden administration seem to want to have it both ways. “High gas prices are a good thing because they’ll hasten a transition” but don’t you dare accuse them of wanting fossil fuel prices to go through the roof.

Those are not contradictory statements. It’s possible for oil to be traded globally AND for the price to be intentionally driven higher to move people toward electric vehicles. https://t.co/FRvYlTeiyy — Political Orc 🌋 (@PoliOrc) May 25, 2022

I’m not a trump fan, but I did appreciate the energy independence and low gas prices. — Metalhead Libertarian (@LiberTMetalhead) May 25, 2022

No mean tweets though.

***

