In case you missed it, Americans have an average of $9000 less in savings than they did in 2021.

Americans now have an average of $9,000 less in savings than they did last year (via @CNBCMakeIt) https://t.co/pnCoHl3sve — CNBC (@CNBC) May 21, 2022

“There could be several factors contributing to the drop in savings from last year, ranging from spiking inflation to people spending more as they resume some sense of normalcy in their lives,” Northwestern Mutual chief customer officer Christian Mitchell said in a press release. Despite the impact that the pandemic had on respondents’ finances, 48% said they have been able to adapt to their new circumstances. Nearly three-quarters say that they have also adopted better financial habits because of it. Among the healthy money habits that respondents picked up are spending less money on living costs, tackling debt and increasing investments. In fact, 17% of respondents said they now regularly revisit their financial plans, while 14% said they have increased their savings and retirement contributions.

That’s a pretty slick way to positively spin people having less money and not being able to afford the things they used to be able to afford. Like gas, for example. Why, this is spin worthy of the Biden administration! Not being able to afford gas is a sign not just of economic progress, but of progress on the war on climate change!

Joe Biden: "When it comes to the gas prices, we're going through an INCREDIBLE transition" pic.twitter.com/8TGnc7vFa8 — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) May 23, 2022

The Biden administration is going through a pretty incredible transition in their own right:

WH strategy on $4.60 gas: Out: Putin price hike

In: Take credit https://t.co/JjydH4JorC — Mike Palicz (@Mike_Palicz) May 23, 2022

Incredible. Absolutely incredible.

I thought he was fixing that? https://t.co/UdiTHrYNb1 — Steve Franklin (@MyGuySteve) May 23, 2022

He did fix it. He fixed it by making it more expensive.

Now there won’t be any more climate change because if you can’t afford gas, you can’t drive your car. You can’t afford an electric vehicle, of course, but hey, walking is free! So you can always do that.

1. Democrats want to promote that transition (from carbon to green tech). 2. So is Biden saying that his admin is PROMOTING the speed of this transition? https://t.co/0Ks8xovvB6 — Pradheep J. Shanker (@Neoavatara) May 23, 2022

That’s definitely what it sounds like.

I guess they are trying this out now. https://t.co/yUCwUs7IKo pic.twitter.com/LiJjz7DFng — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) May 23, 2022

All they do is change the language they use. They don't change any policy or direction. Just the words they use. — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) May 23, 2022

The Biden administration seems to be counting on struggling Americans to be so captivated by euphemisms that we’ll actually embrace having no money.

They want high gas prices. They aren't trying to bring them down. They are just hoping they can redistribute enough wealth to lessen the pain until it becomes the "new normal." https://t.co/YqosBMC8ri — Seizer Pouncicus, Esq. (@SeizerPouncicus) May 23, 2022

It’s on purpose! This is what the left has wanted. https://t.co/TwsFuPcDNc — DB Cooper 🛩🇺🇸 (@DBCoope43604497) May 23, 2022

Here’s the thing, though:

America is not Europe and we are not going to put up with this shit https://t.co/rnotM2tH8x — Farmer Hooch🌻 (@CompanyHooch) May 23, 2022

Nope. We’re not.

