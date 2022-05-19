President Biden’s Energy Secretary, Jennifer Granholm, testified before a Senate committee today, and Republican Sen. Josh Hawley came away from it with an assumption:

I’m starting to think Democrats want gas to be $6 a gallon — Josh Hawley (@HawleyMO) May 19, 2022

Judging from this administration’s responses (or lack thereof) they wouldn’t mind if it was $10 a gallon. Granholm naturally denied that this administration did anything to cause gas prices to rise rapidly:

Biden’s Energy Secretary just told me, under oath, that Biden’s anti-American energy policies have had NO effect on the price of gas. NONE. What a joke — Josh Hawley (@HawleyMO) May 19, 2022

What did this administration do that could have caused gas prices to go up? Sen. Hawley counts just a few of the ways:

Let’s review. Upon taking office, Biden canceled Keystone, halted oil & gas leases, imposed new regulations on energy production, and cut off support for fossil fuels. But @SecGranholm says: no effect on gas prices — Josh Hawley (@HawleyMO) May 19, 2022

Here’s an exchange Hawley had with Granholm:

Missourians are paying $4.10 a gallon for gas and ⁦⁦@SecGranholm⁩ takes ZERO responsibility – and has zero plan pic.twitter.com/doBTAeDs3O — Josh Hawley (@HawleyMO) May 19, 2022

At least Granholm didn’t laugh hysterically as she did after being asked what the Biden admin’s doing to lower gas prices.

Here’s a longer clip of Granholm again refusing to admit the Biden administration accepts any responsibility, but we’re used to that:

"That's utter nonsense…your answers are insulting." Senator @HawleyMO just NUKED @SecGranholm for REFUSING to admit that Biden's energy policies have increased gas prices. pic.twitter.com/fFvgLC57ma — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) May 19, 2022

Granholm’s “solution” is for anybody who’s having trouble affording gas to go buy an expensive electric vehicle.

Granholm was terrible as governor of Michigan. There’s no reason to think she would be any better as a cabinet member. https://t.co/7ln2tUjhOn — Nate Ardle (@NateArdle) May 19, 2022

Are there any Biden Cabinet members who are actually qualified for their jobs?

***

Related:

‘These people hate us’: Somebody put Energy Secretary Granholm’s snarky answer to question about gas prices in an ad!

Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm’s tip for how to save a lot of money on gas leaves something out

Jennifer Granholm thinks that Putin’s invasion of Ukraine creates an ‘urgent moment’ for Dems to enact green energy policies

Recommended Twitchy Video