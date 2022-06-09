Gotta love how the media busied themselves trying to find the person responsible for the Biden, ‘I did that’ stickers as opposed to actually spending more time covering the astronomical gas prices Americans are seeing across the country. Only once the price per gallon exceeded $5 a gallon did they bother to sound the alarm.

That’s the AVERAGE.

Insane.

And even then, they just sort of sounded the alarm.

Obama would be proud, Joe.

Ahem.

Luckily, the Biden admin is hard at work trying to find a way to give Americans some relief at the pump.

JUST KIDDING.

Watch:

Biden’s message to struggling Americans? Suck it up.

This summer is gonna be rough.

IT’S ALL PUTIN’S FAULT.

Jen, it’s not just the summer that’s going to be rough, honey.

Yup.

Totally feeling that incredibleness.

Heh.

***

