Gotta love how the media busied themselves trying to find the person responsible for the Biden, ‘I did that’ stickers as opposed to actually spending more time covering the astronomical gas prices Americans are seeing across the country. Only once the price per gallon exceeded $5 a gallon did they bother to sound the alarm.

That’s the AVERAGE.

Insane.

And even then, they just sort of sounded the alarm.

BREAKING: The average price of a gallon of gas nationwide exceeded $5, according to GasBuddy. https://t.co/sV5poDfC4p — ABC News (@ABC) June 9, 2022

Obama would be proud, Joe.

Ahem.

Luckily, the Biden admin is hard at work trying to find a way to give Americans some relief at the pump.

JUST KIDDING.

Watch:

Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm’s message to lower and middle income Americans on gas prices: “This summer is going to be rough, I’ll just be honest with you.” pic.twitter.com/6WXLUMGgzY — America Rising (@AmericaRising) June 9, 2022

Biden’s message to struggling Americans? Suck it up.

This summer is gonna be rough.

IT’S ALL PUTIN’S FAULT.

Jen, it’s not just the summer that’s going to be rough, honey.

This November is going to be rough too. https://t.co/KTPpPVQxum — Frank Luntz (@FrankLuntz) June 9, 2022

Yup.

Yay! Great job. pic.twitter.com/FczxI6XVdN — 🚛 Lisa ULTRA MAGA Queen McG ®🍀🇺🇸 (@LisaMcGov) June 9, 2022

Who's feeling the incredibleness?#ThankYouBrandon — Jedi Ghost Wisconsin Irish James (@blackdoglurking) June 9, 2022

Totally feeling that incredibleness.

Heh.

***

