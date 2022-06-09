Yeah, let’s talk about what left-wing radicals are doing RIGHT NOW.

Democrats have nothing real to run on in November and are desperate for something, anything, they can use to either influence or terrify people into voting for them. And we’re seeing that in the ridiculous paranoia around Roe, gun control, and of course, the rhetoric about SUPER SCARY right-wing radicalism.

Hell, they’re televising their political committee on J6 tonight …

But it’s not the right-wing who showed up at the home of a SCOTUS justice armed and looking to kill them and it’s not the right-wing bombing crisis pregnancy centers either. Becket Adams put together a smart thread on just this point:

we've spent 1000s of hours worrying about right-wing radicalism, violence, etc. since the SCOTUS leak, there have been ~12 attacks on crisis pregnancy centers and a supposed assassination attempt on a SCOTUS justice. probably time we dedicate equal time to left-wing radicalism. — Becket Adams (@BecketAdams) June 8, 2022

Twelve attacks.

Wow.

But you know, it’s the right that’s the problem or something.

right-wing extremism is definitely real! but, uh, they definitely don't have a corner on the market. if we worry about only the one, and all but ignore the other, we're saying something about ourselves (and it's not good). — Becket Adams (@BecketAdams) June 8, 2022

Media are more than fine admitting this about themselves as are our pals on the Left. They don’t care if we know they’re hypocrites … they never have.

in fact, if i recall correctly, when a group of left-wing lunatics laid siege to a fed courthouse (an insurrection, if you will), we didn't hear much about growing threat of left-wing radicalism. instead, the rioters were given a soft-glow fashion spread in the Washington Post. pic.twitter.com/8NHZsJ7mm3 — Becket Adams (@BecketAdams) June 8, 2022

Oh, that’s right.

Meanwhile, Americans who simply protested at the Capitol are being held, some without charges.

well … asked and answered, i guess. https://t.co/hqkhXNSs3n — Becket Adams (@BecketAdams) June 8, 2022

He had multiple weapons.

These people.

Looking at blm, antifa and the Bernie Campaign volunteer who shot Scalise, left wing extremism isn’t ignored, it’s empowered, embraced and encouraged — Veektor Naikee (@SenseiSandman) June 8, 2022

It’s RESISTANCE.

Pretty sure the only dedication the left is going to put into left wing radicalism is training so their wackjobs don’t keep failing. — SτΣΜ Smittie GE.D (@smittie61984) June 8, 2022

I'm old enough to remember when a left wing lunatic shot at a bunch of congressmen playing softball. — Dr. This Little Piggy BsD (@woodyspigroasts) June 8, 2022

Ya but left wing radicalism is also the right’s fault… — 5280 Z (@SvendZan) June 8, 2022

Ha!

And sadly we’ve seen plenty of people try that very argument, the right-wing MADE them do it. If Kavanaugh wasn’t such a monster taking away their right to murder their unborn child they wouldn’t have to go after him and his family …

***

