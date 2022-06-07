Remember, President Biden said Hunter Biden is the smartest man he knows.

We don’t know about you guys, but this sounds shady AF to us.

After Joe was elected …

From The Daily Wire:

A Las Vegas callgirl who comes up repeatedly on Hunter Biden‘s laptop hit the jackpot with a $20,207 check from the federal government for her “female-owned sole proprietorship” shortly after her well-connected client’s father moved into the White House, according to federal records.

The check Uncle Sam cut to Cheryl Deboves was part of the coronavirus Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) bailout, and she listed it as saving one job in the field of “Independent Artists, Writers, and Performers.” But unless she changed professions after President Joe Biden’s troubled son abandoned his laptop in a Delaware computer repair shop, her writing and performing was hardly worthy of taxpayer subsidy.

“Honestly babe the problem is you have too many girls there,” she wrote in one August 2018 text to the younger Biden. “I understand you like a lot of girls but that’s fine do one at a time at the tops to Which is fine but just hire the second girl for like 1 hour.”

Hey, it’s female-owned. GIRL POWER.

Trending

Heh.

Ya’ know, a more cynical editor might see this and think it was a payoff … ahem.

Yikes.

Her ROOMATE got a PPP loan.

Wow.

And yes, squandered.

Hope she didn’t have to lay anyone off because of COVID.

Ahem again.

***

Related:

WaPo’s response to Fox News’ follow-up on Taylor Lorenz’s DUMPSTER fire of a story proves they’re NOT a serious outlet, like at all (thread)

Ok, THAT’S just sad: Biden’s desperate attempt to pretend America is economically stronger than ANY other country backfires

And if ANYONE knows sedition, it’s Hill-dawg: Hillary Clinton’s nasty SWIPE at Fox News for not airing Jan 6 circus BACKFIRES gloriously

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: artistsBidencrackHunter BidenorgiesPerformersPPP Stimulusprostitutewriters

Recommended Twitchy Video