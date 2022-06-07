Remember, President Biden said Hunter Biden is the smartest man he knows.

We don’t know about you guys, but this sounds shady AF to us.

After Joe was elected …

A prostitute who bought crack for and had orgies with Hunter Biden got a $20,000 federal PPP stimulus for her "female owned sole propietorship" after Joe was elected. It is listed as in the industry of "independent artists, writers, and performers."https://t.co/gHjXIuebZo — Luke Rosiak (@lukerosiak) June 7, 2022

From The Daily Wire:

A Las Vegas callgirl who comes up repeatedly on Hunter Biden‘s laptop hit the jackpot with a $20,207 check from the federal government for her “female-owned sole proprietorship” shortly after her well-connected client’s father moved into the White House, according to federal records. The check Uncle Sam cut to Cheryl Deboves was part of the coronavirus Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) bailout, and she listed it as saving one job in the field of “Independent Artists, Writers, and Performers.” But unless she changed professions after President Joe Biden’s troubled son abandoned his laptop in a Delaware computer repair shop, her writing and performing was hardly worthy of taxpayer subsidy. “Honestly babe the problem is you have too many girls there,” she wrote in one August 2018 text to the younger Biden. “I understand you like a lot of girls but that’s fine do one at a time at the tops to Which is fine but just hire the second girl for like 1 hour.”

Hey, it’s female-owned. GIRL POWER.

Heh.

Ya’ know, a more cynical editor might see this and think it was a payoff … ahem.

The prostitute frequently pledged to "f— and suck" the First Son, in between trips to buy needles and brillo pads. She later desperately pleaded for Hunter's help, saying she was being threatened by a male drug dealer. Hunter ignored her until he was horny. — Luke Rosiak (@lukerosiak) June 7, 2022

Yikes.

The federal government gave more than 83,000 loans totaling about a billion dollars to individuals who claimed to be working as “Independent Artists, Writers, and Performers.” Some seem dubious or at best opaque, such as “Rizza4Shizza,” which collected $17,000. — Luke Rosiak (@lukerosiak) June 7, 2022

Even an apparent roommate of the prostitute got a PPP loan, supposedly designed to keep businesses from laying people off because of COVID, despite having recently gotten out of prison. It seems these $$$ programs not only caused inflation, but much of them were squandered. — Luke Rosiak (@lukerosiak) June 7, 2022

Her ROOMATE got a PPP loan.

Wow.

And yes, squandered.

Hope she didn’t have to lay anyone off because of COVID.

Ahem again.

***

