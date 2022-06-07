Hillary Clinton should probably STFU about sedition, just sayin’.

And we thought Brian Stelter whining about Fox News not airing the January 6 Committee circus was pathetic and annoying. Hill-dawg outdid our favorite tater:

Fox News won't air the January 6 hearings because they prefer their sedition made fresh on-site. — Hillary Clinton (@HillaryClinton) June 7, 2022

Hoo boy.

She thought this was a good tweet.

Or whoever writes her crappy tweets thought it was a good tweet. We like to think she’s sitting on Twitter, shaking her mean old lady fist, reading the people making fun of her.

If she’s not reading her replies, she’s missing some clever stuff:

Perhaps her most famous (infamous) moment.

You’re seriously one to talk about sedition. Go look in a mirror, you hag. — (•_•) (@AsTheWorldBurnz) June 7, 2022

What did that poor mirror ever do to you?

Why do you care? @DNC has hired an @ABC producer to make this farce a prime time tv show? pic.twitter.com/X7I0rDEDnu — Tony Ultra Dark FJB Bruno (@TonyBrunoShow) June 7, 2022

Please call them out for not airing the Ghislaine Maxwell trial!! — ✌️🇺🇦🌻Hollaria Briden, Esq. (@HollyBriden) June 7, 2022

YEAH!

January 6th doesn’t put gas in the car or buy groceries or get your items from one port to the next. The country is in serious trouble and nobody really cares about a protest that got out of hand. — Eric Matheny 🎙 (@EricMMatheny) June 7, 2022

That’s what they don’t seem to understand, Americans are way more concerned about the price of milk than they are about a bunch of politicians treating Americans like criminals and punishing them for actually protesting. This is about giving Democrats something to run on in November.

And Liz Cheney is helping them.

Only 45% Americans find Trump responsible for J6 Capitol protest, declining 7 points since January, 2021 — NBC News poll 5/22 — Wendell Husebø (@WendellHusebo) June 7, 2022

Do you not have a Foundation to grift or something? — (((Road Bear Life))) (@bearshrugged) June 7, 2022

*Haiti*

They understand the only reason Dems are pushing so hard for J6 is for more power/control for themselves. — 5280 Z (@SvendZan) June 7, 2022

Polls reveal that a majority of us are not interested in theatrics put on by a committee whose interest is to persecute political opponents. Moreover, most are concerned about the rapid and steep decline in the quality of life for most Americans. https://t.co/vqjvENU6Uo — Maria (@BlondieforTrump) June 7, 2022

Your mom is fresh and on site. https://t.co/NVuBvPjdI3 — Federalist Muskrat 🇺🇸 (@Muskrat__) June 7, 2022

Heh.

If anyone knows about sedition, it would be @HillaryClinton https://t.co/c1Pu9vAymL — WearingMyMask (@JonathanAEvers) June 7, 2022

this almost as good as "pokemon GO to the polls." almost. https://t.co/xRiGmwwwNW — Becket Adams (@BecketAdams) June 7, 2022

*cringe*

lol the compulsively lying, corrupt Wall St war criminal is accusing a media outlet of sedition https://t.co/CDkgz2h6S6 — Bean🔥 (@SomersetBean) June 7, 2022

Strange that of all people Hillary Clinton is very concerned about our programming decisions. https://t.co/WOn4Cm3l9j — Charles Gasparino (@CGasparino) June 7, 2022

Right? For being people who supposedly dislike Fox News, she and other harpies like her are certainly obsessed with them.

***

