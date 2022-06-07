THIS is what the January 6 Committee is really doing, folks.

Terrifying that something like this could actually happen in America, but not only is it happening BUT THEY’RE GOING TO TELEVISE all of it during primetime for the Democrat’s entertainment. What a horrific time in the history of our once-great country.

Liz Cheney and Adam Kinzinger should have to read this entire thread.

And then talk to this man’s family.

Take a look:

I am going to post a note here I received this morning from a January Sixther. I will post it without comment. Feel free to read it and then come to your own conclusions: — Steve Deace (@SteveDeaceShow) June 7, 2022

Keep in mind, this is not Steve’s words, but the January Sixther.

"I listen to your podcast and I follow @julie_kellyz. It’s every bit as bad as she describes. I am a husband and father who has zero criminal history…. And I am looking at years in prison AFTER I took a plea. — Steve Deace (@SteveDeaceShow) June 7, 2022

Years in prison.

For protesting.

AFTER he took a plea deal.

Keep going.

"You may ask why would people take a plea if they are innocent? Innocent has nothing to do with this as my lawyer has told over and over again. This is payback. There are only a handful of representatives in DC that care about us. The vast majority couldn’t care less. — Steve Deace (@SteveDeaceShow) June 7, 2022

This is payback from a handful of vindictive representatives in DC.

Awful.

"They secretly despise Trump and anyone on the 6th as well. The DOJ knows this. There will be no reform of this government. There will be no going back. All there is now is the path ahead. But that path will never lead back to the country we once were. — Steve Deace (@SteveDeaceShow) June 7, 2022

Scary stuff.

"I watched for 4 years as our government that I pay taxes for, try to impeach and even oust our president with sheer impunity. Hillary’s smearing stunt morphed into a coup that lasted Trumps entire term. Then I watched the election get stolen from the American people. — Steve Deace (@SteveDeaceShow) June 7, 2022

"So I went to DC to support the way I thought best. I wasn’t violent, I didn’t break anything, I didn’t steal anything and that doesn’t matter. I lost my 6 figure income, friends, and my family is a wreck. I had the FBI in my home, I was brought before a judge in shackles. — Steve Deace (@SteveDeaceShow) June 7, 2022

For protesting his government.

Gosh, we don’t remember seeing any members of BLM or Antifa brought before a judge in shackles for trying to set fire to federal courthouses.

"And I am a lucky one. I got to remain free till sentencing. So this is the country that I now live in. Where the powerful few can attack an elected president attempting to removing him for 4 years and where elections no longer matter. — Steve Deace (@SteveDeaceShow) June 7, 2022

A powerful few.

"We are no longer free. And this country WAS taken without firing a single shot. Guns are meaningless at this point. It was the First Amendment that people should have been fighting for the most. — Steve Deace (@SteveDeaceShow) June 7, 2022

We need the Second to defend the First, but … fair point.

"I am now barely making a living doing manual labor for just over minimum wage until my sentencing is over. I was threatened with 20 years in prison, something only murderers face. We couldn’t change the venue and none of the motions to dismiss were accepted. — Steve Deace (@SteveDeaceShow) June 7, 2022

Americans are treated this way in America.

No words.

"So, at the pleading of my wife, the extreme bias of DC and it’s “jury pool of my peers” and advice from my lawyer, I destroyed a part of me and signed a paper full of exaggerations, lies and more importantly a narrative that fits what they want. — Steve Deace (@SteveDeaceShow) June 7, 2022

Way to go, January 6 Committee.

Aces.

"I am a Christian and somehow I feel damned. I lied to save my family. My pastor tells me about rehab but it doesn’t help. I don’t look at myself in the mirror anymore. A part of me is dead now. I now wake up longing for the Lord to take me. — Steve Deace (@SteveDeaceShow) June 7, 2022

His own government did this to him.

"January 6th was a dark day. There was violence by some, that’s reprehensible. No one should have broken anything or stolen anything or hurt anyone. Having said that, January 6th should be remembered as the last outburst from people who were sick of the coups against Trump… — Steve Deace (@SteveDeaceShow) June 7, 2022

One need only look at who has benefitted the most from January 6th to have an inkling of what’s really happened here.

"The lies about Russia gate, the double standard of the Bidens and how they obtained their wealth compared to the treatment of Trump, the double standard of BLM rioters and everyone else… — Steve Deace (@SteveDeaceShow) June 7, 2022

The elite wouldn’t have any standards at all if not for double standards.

"The forced LGBTQ pumped into our children minds at school while trying to shut out God at every corner, the endless wars, the celebrations of abortions, the government spending that has put children not even born into life long debt, the list goes on… — Steve Deace (@SteveDeaceShow) June 7, 2022

"This was the last cry out for the death of a nation. I don’t know what’s going to happen to my family while I’m gone for years. My wife has depended on me our whole marriage. She is the only woman I have ever been with, the only woman I have ever loved. — Steve Deace (@SteveDeaceShow) June 7, 2022

Heartbreaking.

"I hope she and my kids can make it without me. I am a J6er and I am going to prison." — Steve Deace (@SteveDeaceShow) June 7, 2022

And again, Liz Cheney and her circus of a committee will broadcast this information LIVE during primetime with a fancy producer and everything.

‘Are you not entertained?’

