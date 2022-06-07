By now you’d think we’d never be surprised by hypocrisy at these leftist outlets but you know … it still sneaks up on us. Unless you’ve been living under a rock (or ignoring social media which would make you a far smarter person than most of us), you’re more than aware of the drama that has been taking place at the Washington Post. From Taylor Lorenz’s hot garbage piece that we’re not sure has ever actually been corrected appropriately to the drama around Felicia Sonmez, the reporters themselves have been the real story.

And you never want that to be the case.

Sonmez complained so much that WaPo suspended David Weigel for RETWEETING A JOKE.

No seriously, that’s it.

Meanwhile, they’re AOK with Elie Mystal calling white people ‘trash.’

Case in point:

Elie Mystal wrote a book review for @washingtonpost in Nov. 2021 & has done a number of opinion pieces. In Nov. 2020, he wrote on Twitter "a majority of white people in this country are trash." As far as I know, he's still welcome at the Post. Dave Weigel is suspended for a joke. pic.twitter.com/PPfZrdoYL1 — Jeryl Bier (@JerylBier) June 6, 2022

Can you imagine if a white pundit had said that about any other race?

Probably at least suspended since you know, they suspended Dave over something far less offensive.

Mystal's tweet is still up:https://t.co/vbCYeMxMbt — Jeryl Bier (@JerylBier) June 6, 2022

Because of course, it is.

And we all know why … because to the Left, that’s the “right kind” of racism. Same reason @JoyAnnReid still has a job. https://t.co/xIswZAcX2X — David X. Henry (@imau2fan) June 7, 2022

If your response to this is, Yeah, well, Mystal's right!, you might not be making the point you think you are. https://t.co/75gJqfyKT3 — Jeryl Bier (@JerylBier) June 7, 2022

Yeah, the responses to Jeryl about Elie’s tweet are pretty damn awful and a depressing reminder of just who really hates WHO in this country.

***

Related:

Oh TATER, you gonna be ok?! Brian Stelter’s caterwauling over Fox News NOT showing January 6 hearing (circus) does NOT go well

OMG, she’s still going: Twitter bully Felicia Sonmez targets ANOTHER WaPo journo because he called for kindness and professionalism

‘Democracy dies in DRAMA?’ HOO BOY, the ridiculous girl (sorry, WOMAN) drama at WaPo just keeps getting WORSE and worse and ROFL

Recommended Twitchy Video