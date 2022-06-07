Someone get Brian Stelter a tissue, sheesh.

Seems our favorite (snort) Hall Monitor is kinda sorta totally fussy because Fox News is not airing the January 6 hearing, also known as a blatant ad for Democrats in the upcoming midterms. You know, we’re not sure what ol’ Bri would talk about if Fox went off the air tomorrow.

It’s his favorite thing.

Maybe deep down he wants to work for a network that actually HAS an audience?

Fox News makes it official: It will NOT show Thursday's 1/6 hearing like all the other major networks. Tucker Carlson's show will air as usual. Carlson promotes conspiracy theories about the riot, calls the committee "illegitimate," and ridicules the committee members. — Brian Stelter (@brianstelter) June 6, 2022

They know more people will be interested in watching Tucker than the ‘dog and pony show’ being put on by the clowns on the committee. We certainly hope Liz Cheney is proud of what she’s created.

Fox's top news anchors will be moved over to the Fox Business Network, and they will cover the hearing there. At 8pm ET on an ordinary night, Fox News has more than 3 million viewers, while Fox Business has under 100,000. That pretty much says it all about Fox's priorities. — Brian Stelter (@brianstelter) June 6, 2022

Well, there ya’ go, Brian.

They’re covering it.

And you know what, even with 100k viewers, they’ll still have more people watching than CNN. Ouch.

Here's the language from Fox's press release: "Fox News Channel's primetime programs will cover the hearings as news warrants." At 11pm ET, "Gutfeld" will be preempted, and Shannon Bream "will anchor a two-hour live special," joined by Bret Baier and Martha MacCallum. — Brian Stelter (@brianstelter) June 7, 2022

As news warrants.

That’s more than fair, Tater.

You can guess how this went over:

Hang in there, it will be ok. Enjoy a refreshing treat. pic.twitter.com/gT7lqmuwGA — Captain Solo (@captainsolo53) June 7, 2022

Yummmm-o.

Honest q: is NBC covering it? My Xfinity app says they’re not. pic.twitter.com/xsnEZKFjpF — Greg Pollowitz (@GPollowitz) June 7, 2022

Huh, that’s interesting. Wonder why he’s not griping about them.

Kidding, we totally know why …

Brian, if they went off the air tomorrow what would you talk about? — Thomas A (for Amazing) Grace (@AmazingTomGrace) June 7, 2022

Poor Brian. Do you need some ice cream? 🤣🤣 — Bradley Scott 🙏🇺🇸 (@Hoosiers1986) June 7, 2022

How dare Fox News not show the Democrats' lies and theater, and show us actual news and opinion shows instead? How could a news organization actually show news? Unfathomable! — Seb Kowalski – BADG3RMAN (@BADG3RMANTV) June 7, 2022

Move on — Dr. E. GarbleGarble (@MrsG8086) June 7, 2022

Good. Tucks ratings will drop. The rest of the world will be watching other channels. — AmericanWoman (@Reese74928418) June 6, 2022

because it is not now and has not been for years a real news organization — Jennifer 'I stand with Ukraine' Rubin 🇺🇦🇺🇦 (@JRubinBlogger) June 7, 2022

Awww, Bri does have a friend.

Heh.

***

