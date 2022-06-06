And these are the Days of our WaPo lives.

Ok, so wait a second. This Breanna person is upset because someone used the wrong last name for her in a tweet.

Really?!

This Twitchy editor has never been more grateful for the other Twitchy editors … we may be mouthy, we may not be perfect, but we are not WaPo crazy. This is insane.

Right?

Over a silly joke.

Who are these people and how did they get so lucky to have so little that’s REAL to worry about?

HA HA HA HA HA HA

We’re waiting for tensions to get even higher over a simple ‘fav’.

The elites.

They’re eating themselves.

Derpness.

Drama.

Same difference.

Seriously. It’s not that hard NOT to become the story.

Super professional and everything.

Lots and lots and lots of crying.

*and popcorn*

***

