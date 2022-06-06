And these are the Days of our WaPo lives.

Summer school is off and running! pic.twitter.com/HYOgpiQcXC — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) June 6, 2022

Ok, so wait a second. This Breanna person is upset because someone used the wrong last name for her in a tweet.

Really?!

This Twitchy editor has never been more grateful for the other Twitchy editors … we may be mouthy, we may not be perfect, but we are not WaPo crazy. This is insane.

They are all competing to see who can get Weigel fired first. — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) June 6, 2022

Right?

Over a silly joke.

Who are these people and how did they get so lucky to have so little that’s REAL to worry about?

"Tensions remain high" over a retweet. ROFL — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) June 6, 2022

HA HA HA HA HA HA

We’re waiting for tensions to get even higher over a simple ‘fav’.

Remember, these are the bright bulbs that need to explain things to us hicks and are SO much better informed than us. https://t.co/PxkSkZp3p1 — Equality 7-2521 (@Prometheus_Ego) June 6, 2022

The elites.

They’re eating themselves.

Democracy Dies in Derpness https://t.co/UvkCGlr2Uj — BloomStreetBlues (@grenwuld) June 6, 2022

Derpness.

Drama.

Same difference.

Such a perfect example of what is NOT journalism — becoming the story. — Laura Kaye (@NonsenseEnd) June 6, 2022

Seriously. It’s not that hard NOT to become the story.

Seems like a well-oiled machine over there. Ben Bradlee would be proud. — Evan (@EvanRVice) June 6, 2022

Super professional and everything.

There’s going to be a meeting soon led by Taylor about how they’re working in a literally “unsafe” environment, and there will be lots of crying. — William Keaton (@Script_Samurai) June 6, 2022

Lots and lots and lots of crying.

*and popcorn*

***

Related:

‘Well, you tried’: Founder of Occupy Democrats’ attempt to prove Biden does INDEED have a loyal fan base BACKFIRES spectacularly

CBS News Poll claims 44% of Republicans accept mass shootings are ‘part of a free society’ using sneaky, biased questions (check THIS out)

‘Sounds like an insurrection’: Mark Levin DROPS a truth-bomb about the REAL purpose of the January 6 Committee and DAMN

Recommended Twitchy Video