And these are the Days of our WaPo lives.
Summer school is off and running! pic.twitter.com/HYOgpiQcXC
— Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) June 6, 2022
Ok, so wait a second. This Breanna person is upset because someone used the wrong last name for her in a tweet.
Really?!
This Twitchy editor has never been more grateful for the other Twitchy editors … we may be mouthy, we may not be perfect, but we are not WaPo crazy. This is insane.
They are all competing to see who can get Weigel fired first.
— Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) June 6, 2022
Right?
Over a silly joke.
Who are these people and how did they get so lucky to have so little that’s REAL to worry about?
"Tensions remain high" over a retweet. ROFL
— Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) June 6, 2022
HA HA HA HA HA HA
We’re waiting for tensions to get even higher over a simple ‘fav’.
Remember, these are the bright bulbs that need to explain things to us hicks and are SO much better informed than us. https://t.co/PxkSkZp3p1
— Equality 7-2521 (@Prometheus_Ego) June 6, 2022
The elites.
They’re eating themselves.
Democracy Dies in Derpness https://t.co/UvkCGlr2Uj
— BloomStreetBlues (@grenwuld) June 6, 2022
Derpness.
Drama.
Same difference.
Such a perfect example of what is NOT journalism — becoming the story.
— Laura Kaye (@NonsenseEnd) June 6, 2022
Seriously. It’s not that hard NOT to become the story.
Seems like a well-oiled machine over there. Ben Bradlee would be proud.
— Evan (@EvanRVice) June 6, 2022
Super professional and everything.
There’s going to be a meeting soon led by Taylor about how they’re working in a literally “unsafe” environment, and there will be lots of crying.
— William Keaton (@Script_Samurai) June 6, 2022
Lots and lots and lots of crying.
*and popcorn*
***
