Man, oh man. Joe Biden is just not a popular guy. He doesn’t even have a real base of supporters.

Hey, Chuck Todd said so and the founder of Occupy Democrats accidentally proved him right.

Take a look:

BREAKING: Meet the Press host Chuck Todd claims that President Biden doesn't have a “loyal fan base.” Let’s prove him wrong. RT if you are a LOYAL FAN of President Biden! — Omar Rivero (@OmarRiverosays) June 5, 2022

BREAKING! A whole 12k retweeted him.

Gosh, that’s not a great base.

Just sayin’.

Chuck Todd is correct — Patricia Collins 🇺🇲 (@cpat3188) June 5, 2022

Well, there’s something you don’t read every day.

Are you kidding? This is a joke, right? — Steve in Tennessee (@skirk1222) June 5, 2022

Loyal fan base? He’s a politician, not an actor or performer. He is in office at the voters pleasure. What a sycophant you are. — Nick (@Nick_GenX) June 5, 2022

Accurate.

Is this another parody account??? — justheather (@justheather_and) June 6, 2022

Founder of Occupy Democrats, so close.

pic.twitter.com/rvqjcR9PPR — Tony Ultra Dark FJB Bruno (@TonyBrunoShow) June 6, 2022

you're kidding…. Biden is a disaster — robjceo (@robjceo) June 6, 2022

This is an insult to disasters.

Yeah, c'mon all you bots…i mean biden followers. @Lisa_in_theUSA — Bill Panno (@billbel63) June 6, 2022

Even the bots don’t like Biden.

Ouch.

Turns out Biden really DOESN’T have a loyal fan base. HA HA HA

***

