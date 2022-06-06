Man, oh man. Joe Biden is just not a popular guy. He doesn’t even have a real base of supporters.
Hey, Chuck Todd said so and the founder of Occupy Democrats accidentally proved him right.
Take a look:
BREAKING: Meet the Press host Chuck Todd claims that President Biden doesn't have a “loyal fan base.” Let’s prove him wrong. RT if you are a LOYAL FAN of President Biden!
— Omar Rivero (@OmarRiverosays) June 5, 2022
BREAKING! A whole 12k retweeted him.
Gosh, that’s not a great base.
Just sayin’.
well, you tried. pic.twitter.com/rwsvWHVWWh
— Becket Adams (@BecketAdams) June 6, 2022
Chuck Todd is correct
— Patricia Collins 🇺🇲 (@cpat3188) June 5, 2022
Well, there’s something you don’t read every day.
— Mave McGillicuty (@MMcgillicuty) June 5, 2022
— Erich Hawbaker (@GrayChevyVan) June 5, 2022
Are you kidding? This is a joke, right?
— Steve in Tennessee (@skirk1222) June 5, 2022
Loyal fan base? He’s a politician, not an actor or performer. He is in office at the voters pleasure. What a sycophant you are.
— Nick (@Nick_GenX) June 5, 2022
Accurate.
Is this another parody account???
— justheather (@justheather_and) June 6, 2022
Founder of Occupy Democrats, so close.
— Tony Ultra Dark FJB Bruno (@TonyBrunoShow) June 6, 2022
you're kidding…. Biden is a disaster
— robjceo (@robjceo) June 6, 2022
This is an insult to disasters.
Yeah, c'mon all you bots…i mean biden followers. @Lisa_in_theUSA
— Bill Panno (@billbel63) June 6, 2022
Even the bots don’t like Biden.
Ouch.
Turns out Biden really DOESN’T have a loyal fan base. HA HA HA
***
Related:
CBS News Poll claims 44% of Republicans accept mass shootings are ‘part of a free society’ using sneaky, biased questions (check THIS out)
‘Sounds like an insurrection’: Mark Levin DROPS a truth-bomb about the REAL purpose of the January 6 Committee and DAMN
NEVER go full PSYCHO –> Human Resources harpy goes on rant threatening ‘freedom fighters’ about getting and/or KEEPING jobs (watch)