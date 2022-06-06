Man, oh man. Joe Biden is just not a popular guy. He doesn’t even have a real base of supporters.

Hey, Chuck Todd said so and the founder of Occupy Democrats accidentally proved him right.

Take a look:

BREAKING! A whole 12k retweeted him.

Gosh, that’s not a great base.

Just sayin’.

Well, there’s something you don’t read every day.

Accurate.

Founder of Occupy Democrats, so close.

This is an insult to disasters.

Even the bots don’t like Biden.

Ouch.

Turns out Biden really DOESN’T have a loyal fan base. HA HA HA

***

