Now, you’d think someone who works in Human Resources would know BETTER than recording something psychotic like this about stopping people from getting and/or keeping jobs over their politics, especially outright threatening them and then POSTING IT on TikTok … but apparently, not.
She must feel very comfortable and secure in her position to post something this unprofessional and quite frankly, unhinged and terrifying.
Watch:
The woke run HR departments. pic.twitter.com/5kFP4W56gk
— Ian Miles Cheong (@stillgray) June 6, 2022
Yikes-ville.
Totally yikes-ville.
Scary yikes even.
And she’s in HR. Think about that for a minute.
Why do they always look & sound like this? What a hideous piece of work. https://t.co/tN4yGefAwA
— Rita Panahi (@RitaPanahi) June 6, 2022
Because that much anger and hate inside always leaks out.
She is terrifying. Hopefully head of her HR department catches this and she's the one looking for a job.
— Basket of Cats (@Basket_of_Cats) June 6, 2022
on mute and my brain still bleeds
— ♻️TheAcidPunk♻️ (@TheAcidPunk) June 6, 2022
What's with the eyes? 👀
— Death Jab For Money (@death_jab) June 6, 2022
Lmao… that's WITH a filter on.
— Several Lifeforms in a People Suit (@xFreedomEnjoyer) June 6, 2022
YUP.
What does that look like without a filter? We’re pretty sure we do NOT want to know.
The face of mental illness.
— Nick Benz (@NickBenz2) June 6, 2022
— Mon – EMT (@moniemon84) June 6, 2022
This seems like as good of a place as any to tag her employer and let them know she’s openly discriminating against potential new hires.
Yo, @SenecaCollege. This nut job work for you?
— Jason Jones (@jonesville) June 6, 2022
Turns out she was really proud of this TikTok. Here she is bragging about it on Facebook. pic.twitter.com/hgbGuZHUWw
— Jason Jones (@jonesville) June 6, 2022
Oh, honey.
Geeez what the heck with those eyes. Always the eyes. pic.twitter.com/Bz86nL9Zms
— Five Times August (@FiveTimesAugust) June 6, 2022
Same energy. pic.twitter.com/AVcB5ShNmF
— Silver Patriot (@SilverPatriot1) June 6, 2022
@boehringerus wow great look for your company
— Parched Mint ⚡ (@ParchedMint) June 6, 2022
She is so confident in her role there though …
Hrm.
***
