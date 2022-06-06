Now, you’d think someone who works in Human Resources would know BETTER than recording something psychotic like this about stopping people from getting and/or keeping jobs over their politics, especially outright threatening them and then POSTING IT on TikTok … but apparently, not.

She must feel very comfortable and secure in her position to post something this unprofessional and quite frankly, unhinged and terrifying.

Watch:

Yikes-ville.

Totally yikes-ville.

Scary yikes even.

And she’s in HR. Think about that for a minute.

Because that much anger and hate inside always leaks out.

YUP.

What does that look like without a filter? We’re pretty sure we do NOT want to know.

Oh, honey.

She is so confident in her role there though …

Hrm.

***

