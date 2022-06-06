Now, you’d think someone who works in Human Resources would know BETTER than recording something psychotic like this about stopping people from getting and/or keeping jobs over their politics, especially outright threatening them and then POSTING IT on TikTok … but apparently, not.

She must feel very comfortable and secure in her position to post something this unprofessional and quite frankly, unhinged and terrifying.

Watch:

The woke run HR departments. pic.twitter.com/5kFP4W56gk — Ian Miles Cheong (@stillgray) June 6, 2022

Yikes-ville.

Totally yikes-ville.

Scary yikes even.

And she’s in HR. Think about that for a minute.

Why do they always look & sound like this? What a hideous piece of work. https://t.co/tN4yGefAwA — Rita Panahi (@RitaPanahi) June 6, 2022

Because that much anger and hate inside always leaks out.

She is terrifying. Hopefully head of her HR department catches this and she's the one looking for a job. — Basket of Cats (@Basket_of_Cats) June 6, 2022

on mute and my brain still bleeds — ♻️TheAcidPunk♻️ (@TheAcidPunk) June 6, 2022

What's with the eyes? 👀 — Death Jab For Money (@death_jab) June 6, 2022

Lmao… that's WITH a filter on. — Several Lifeforms in a People Suit (@xFreedomEnjoyer) June 6, 2022

YUP.

What does that look like without a filter? We’re pretty sure we do NOT want to know.

The face of mental illness. — Nick Benz (@NickBenz2) June 6, 2022

This seems like as good of a place as any to tag her employer and let them know she’s openly discriminating against potential new hires. Yo, @SenecaCollege. This nut job work for you? — Jason Jones (@jonesville) June 6, 2022

Turns out she was really proud of this TikTok. Here she is bragging about it on Facebook. pic.twitter.com/hgbGuZHUWw — Jason Jones (@jonesville) June 6, 2022

Oh, honey.

Geeez what the heck with those eyes. Always the eyes. pic.twitter.com/Bz86nL9Zms — Five Times August (@FiveTimesAugust) June 6, 2022

@boehringerus wow great look for your company — Parched Mint ⚡ (@ParchedMint) June 6, 2022

She is so confident in her role there though …

Hrm.

***

