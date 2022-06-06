Woof, Taylor Lorenz is just a train wreck, you guys. And we can’t think of an outlet that deserves her more than the Washington Post. We’ve lost count of the number of times they’ve corrected and updated her story (while people are still claiming it’s a lie) but apparently, her claiming this has all been a ‘right-wing smear campaign’ while making herself out to be the victim is not going so hot.

She has protected her tweets.

But don’t worry, you can still follow her on Instagram. *snort*

So things, how are they going, I assume well pic.twitter.com/5CBNvGFhhf — Aelfred The Great (@aelfred_D) June 6, 2022

Super well.

Oh, not for her, but the rest of us are having a good laugh.

Is this karma?

sometimes, you eat the bear and sometimes the bear, well, he eats you — Fr. Ryan Hilderbrand (@FrHilderbrand) June 6, 2022

Hrm.

I thought one of the conditions of a blue check was that you couldn’t lock? — Denis M Brown (@RealDenisMBrown) June 6, 2022

We thought so as well but Twitter changes their TOS so much (and enforces it SO inconsistently) who knows?

She deserves *everything* she has coming to her. — Ultra Secret Amish Man (@AmishSecreto) June 6, 2022

It does seem like things are just getting worse and worse for the troll pretending to be a reporter.

Going private is the Too Online version of a teen loudly and impetuously playing a song on repeat — Bosco Ross (@Bosco__Ross) June 6, 2022

Hahahahahahahahahahahahahaha *takes a breath* hahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahgagahagagagagagagagagehgkvieiehsbfifueuebfocuwyebdieysbckdiebdkf — Hobson's Choice (@cnutts84) June 6, 2022

FOLLOW ME ON INSTAGRAM — Gingerbread Florida Man (@Junebagio) June 6, 2022

Right?!

HA HA HA

