Well, what do you know? Biden IS aware that people think he’s the suckiest president … maybe ever. Now that President Pudding Pop is even more unpopular than Trump at his least popular, he thinks the solution is for him to get out more, travel more, and tell people about his wonderful accomplishments.

Stop laughing

Ok, laugh, we did.

'The president has expressed exasperation that his poll numbers have sunk below those of Donald Trump.' His solution: Travel more, highlight his administration's wonderful accomplishments. From @politico: https://t.co/7ploH8smGq — Byron York (@ByronYork) June 6, 2022

From Politico:

Members of Biden’s inner circle, including first lady Jill Biden and the president’s sister, Valerie Biden Owens, have complained that West Wing staff has managed Biden with kid gloves, not putting him on the road more or allowing him to flash more of his genuine, relatable, albeit gaffe-prone self. One person close to the president pushed for more “let Biden be Biden” moments, with the president himself complaining he does not get to interact enough with voters. The White House has pointed to both security and Covid concerns in restricting the travel of the 79-year-old president.

Let Biden be Biden moments.

Yeah, go with that. Biden should totally be taken off the leash … HA HA HA HA HA

That would be a hoot.

Traveling the country to insult half for it is an interesting strategy — Dr. E. GarbleGarble (@MrsG8086) June 6, 2022

“…Democrats…need to do a better of job of reminding Americans of how terrible it would be if Republicans take control…” Wow, they really are clueless. — Flyer (@bama_flyer) June 6, 2022

Wouldn't he have to have wonderful accomplishments first? — Jen DinNJ (@JenDinnj) June 6, 2022

Right? Going around the country bragging about destroying energy independence and creating RECORD-BREAKING inflation probably wouldn’t be the win he thinks.

So, he'll be highlighting nothing — Timeless Dolt (@ChickaTrader) June 6, 2022

“Morale inside 1600 Pennsylvania Ave. is plummeting amid growing fears that the parallels to Jimmy Carter, another first-term Democrat plagued by soaring prices and a foreign policy morass, will stick.” Oh it has stuck, no no worries there! — Brian Doherty (@BDOH) June 6, 2022

HA HA HA HA HA

November is gonna be FUN.

***

