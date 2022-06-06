C’mon, you guys didn’t really think the committee cares about January 6, right? This has never really been about justice or anything else they pretend they’re working toward, sort of like the multiple impeachments of Trump. No no, this has always been about securing the Democrat’s power.

And Liz Cheney has been helping get it done.

You paying attention, Wyoming?

Purpose of January 6 committee: imprison Trump, destroy electoral college, and nationalize voting system.https://t.co/tfwdj41Xga — Mark R. Levin (@marklevinshow) June 6, 2022

Just.

Wow.

From Axios:

The House’s Jan. 6 committee has split behind the scenes over what actions to take after the public hearings: Some members want big changes on voting rights — and even to abolish the Electoral College — while others are resisting proposals to overhaul the U.S. election system, Axios has learned. Why it matters: Televised hearings begin Thursday night. Committee members are in lockstep about capturing Americans’ attention by unfurling a mountain of evidence connecting former President Trump and those close to him with the attack on the Capitol. But the committee’s legacy depends in large part on what reforms it pursues after those hearings to prevent another Jan. 6 from happening …

And they think ditching the Electoral College will prevent another Jan. 6? REALLY?

Or has this always just been a shameless ploy for power? Unreal and shameful.

Nobody with an IQ over 29 will believe one word. — I Hate The Media© 🇺🇸 (@ihatethemedia) June 6, 2022

So roughly the 28% of Americans who think Biden is doing a good job.

And silly @Liz_Cheney ended her career because she was too stupid to realize this kangaroo court was nothing but election fodder for DEMs. Judgment is key and she demonstrated that she does not have good judgment. — William Keane (@largebill68) June 6, 2022

She knew.

She just didn’t care.

She wants to be invited to the important parties in D.C.

Color me shocked, the Jan 6th committee is yet another democratic sham used to stay in power forever. — Syzmon Thomas (@ThomasSzymon) June 6, 2022

Sounds like an insurrection — Politicatsayz (@politicatsayz) June 6, 2022

Yup.

No. But getting rid of the electoral college would result in mob rule. As well as only really having to campaign in a half dozen states. — SL (@raptorspike) June 6, 2022

A country that would eventually look like California and New York.

No thanks.

