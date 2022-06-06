C’mon, you guys didn’t really think the committee cares about January 6, right? This has never really been about justice or anything else they pretend they’re working toward, sort of like the multiple impeachments of Trump. No no, this has always been about securing the Democrat’s power.

And Liz Cheney has been helping get it done.

You paying attention, Wyoming?

Just.

Wow.

From Axios:

The House’s Jan. 6 committee has split behind the scenes over what actions to take after the public hearings: Some members want big changes on voting rights — and even to abolish the Electoral College — while others are resisting proposals to overhaul the U.S. election system, Axios has learned.

Why it matters: Televised hearings begin Thursday night. Committee members are in lockstep about capturing Americans’ attention by unfurling a mountain of evidence connecting former President Trump and those close to him with the attack on the Capitol.

But the committee’s legacy depends in large part on what reforms it pursues after those hearings to prevent another Jan. 6 from happening …

And they think ditching the Electoral College will prevent another Jan. 6? REALLY?

Or has this always just been a shameless ploy for power? Unreal and shameful.

So roughly the 28% of Americans who think Biden is doing a good job.

She knew.

She just didn’t care.

She wants to be invited to the important parties in D.C.

Yup.

A country that would eventually look like California and New York.

No thanks.

