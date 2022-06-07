And now Taylor Lorenz working for WaPo all makes sense. Heh.

We keep asking ourselves WHY the Washington Post would employ this drama magnet who likes to play the victim even when she is far from the victim but the way they responded to Fox News following up on the story they’ve had to correct multiple times (a story some say is still WRONG) … she fits in just perfectly.

Sure, refer an outlet looking for an update on a corrected story to a thread from the author blaming someone else for the issues with the story.

That’s legit.

NEW: As the Dave Weigel drama has been dominating Twitter, I looked into the unanswered questions that surround Taylor Lorenz's erroneous report and the Washington Post's handling of it. (Thread)https://t.co/hmWaagWqf2 — Joseph A. Wulfsohn (@JosephWulfsohn) June 7, 2022

On Saturday, Lorenz went on a tweetstorm blaming an editor for including that line about her reaching out to the YouTubers, cited "miscommunication," and suggested the response to her report was yet another "bad faith campaign" to discredit her and the Post. 2/ — Joseph A. Wulfsohn (@JosephWulfsohn) June 7, 2022

It’s everyone else’s fault she screwed up and the people calling her out for screwing up (again? on purpose?) are part of a bad-faith campaign to discredit her.

Totally.

A spokesperson for WaPo sent a link of Lorenz's Twitter thread to Fox News in response to a previous inquiry, saying "This should largely answer your questions." Except it did not. In fact, many questions remain unanswered. 3/ — Joseph A. Wulfsohn (@JosephWulfsohn) June 7, 2022

HA HA HA HA

Here, check out the writer’s crap thread to answer your questions.

Classy.

Not mentioned by Lorenz was the Post's erroneous correction claiming she attempted to contact one of the YouTubers via Instagram prior to publication, which she contradicted in her Twitter thread when she admitted to reaching out to both YouTubers "after the story went live." 4/ — Joseph A. Wulfsohn (@JosephWulfsohn) June 7, 2022

Of course, Lorenz didn’t mention her lies.

She’s the victim ya’ see.

While the Post admitted it was a mistake not to include an editor's note initially for removing the line about Lorenz contacting the YouTubers, it remains unclear whether the individual who made the stealth edit has been reprimanded for violating editorial policies. 5/ — Joseph A. Wulfsohn (@JosephWulfsohn) June 7, 2022

They’re far too busy suspending David Weigel for retweeting a joke.

What also remains to be seen is whether there will be repercussions for Taylor Lorenz if it is revealed that she was dishonest w/ her claim of contacting one of the YouTubers via IG prior to publication (that YouTuber has denied she had, provided a screenshot to Fox News). 6/ — Joseph A. Wulfsohn (@JosephWulfsohn) June 7, 2022

She’s been pulling this horrible crap for a long time and we have yet to see any real consequences, which is why she probably keeps doing it.

Fox News reached out to the Washington Post with these various inquiries. The Post declined to comment. Taylor Lorenz also did not respond to requests for comment. End. — Joseph A. Wulfsohn (@JosephWulfsohn) June 7, 2022

Taylor didn’t respond to requests for comment.

Gosh, we feel shocked.

***

Related:

Ok, THAT’S just sad: Biden’s desperate attempt to pretend America is economically stronger than ANY other country backfires

And if ANYONE knows sedition, it’s Hill-dawg: Hillary Clinton’s nasty SWIPE at Fox News for not airing Jan 6 circus BACKFIRES gloriously

‘We are NO LONGER free’: Steve Deace shares heartbreaking letter from January 6th’r who took a plea deal in EYE-OPENING thread

Recommended Twitchy Video