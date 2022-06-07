And now Taylor Lorenz working for WaPo all makes sense. Heh.

We keep asking ourselves WHY the Washington Post would employ this drama magnet who likes to play the victim even when she is far from the victim but the way they responded to Fox News following up on the story they’ve had to correct multiple times (a story some say is still WRONG) … she fits in just perfectly.

Sure, refer an outlet looking for an update on a corrected story to a thread from the author blaming someone else for the issues with the story.

That’s legit.

It’s everyone else’s fault she screwed up and the people calling her out for screwing up (again? on purpose?) are part of a bad-faith campaign to discredit her.

Totally.

Trending

HA HA HA HA

Here, check out the writer’s crap thread to answer your questions.

Classy.

Of course, Lorenz didn’t mention her lies.

She’s the victim ya’ see.

They’re far too busy suspending David Weigel for retweeting a joke.

She’s been pulling this horrible crap for a long time and we have yet to see any real consequences, which is why she probably keeps doing it.

Taylor didn’t respond to requests for comment.

Gosh, we feel shocked.

***

Related:

Ok, THAT’S just sad: Biden’s desperate attempt to pretend America is economically stronger than ANY other country backfires

And if ANYONE knows sedition, it’s Hill-dawg: Hillary Clinton’s nasty SWIPE at Fox News for not airing Jan 6 circus BACKFIRES gloriously

‘We are NO LONGER free’: Steve Deace shares heartbreaking letter from January 6th’r who took a plea deal in EYE-OPENING thread

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: fact checkfake newsfox newsJoseph A. WulfsohnliesTaylor LorenzwapoWashington Post

Recommended Twitchy Video