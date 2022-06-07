Nice try, Biden, but NOOOPE.

Ok, so we know Biden didn’t write this tweet but c’mon, this is dumb, even for the dummies who do write his tweets. They have to realize Americans are experiencing the economy firsthand and can tell things aren’t great, right? Paying $5 for a single gallon of gas and worrying about how much milk, bread, and ground beef a family can afford is not being in a ‘strong economic position,’ Joe.

Maybe he should spend less time at the beach and more time out and about witnessing what Americans are going through every day.

Look at this horse pucky:

The fact is America is in a stronger economic position today than just about any other country in the world. Independent experts have even projected that the U.S. economy could grow faster than China’s economy this year. That hasn’t happened since 1976. — President Biden (@POTUS) June 7, 2022

Independent experts.

Riiiight.

Name them, Joe’s intern.

China is still locked down, its pretty easy to move faster than someone who isnt moving. — Harrison Krank (@HarrisonKrank) June 7, 2022

It’s sort of like when they claim they’re creating jobs simply because people went back to work.

The economy is propped up by a vastly inflated American dollar and artificially low interest rates, subject to manipulation by the Federal Reserve. You have compounded these issues through your criminal debt spending sprees, and any appearance of "strength" is an illusion. — Libertarian Party (@LPNational) June 7, 2022

And a serious takedown by the Libertarian Party.

I fixed this lie. pic.twitter.com/IxXODUMkft — 🇺🇸 Kimber USA 🇺🇸 (@JMadd1776) June 7, 2022

The more your interns write this stuff, the more people can see what an abject liar and failure this whole cabal has become. #BidenWorstPresidentEver pic.twitter.com/5FK8epZzeg — Tony Ultra Dark FJB Bruno (@TonyBrunoShow) June 7, 2022

Even the bots were unimpressed with this one.

How much does gas cost where you live? $5.09 in Rhode Island Joe Biden canceled the pipeline on day 1, by the way. pic.twitter.com/D7dTV5hisp — #ThePersistence (@ScottPresler) June 7, 2022

Are these the same experts that said inflation was transitory? — Dan 🇺🇸 (@danieltobin) June 7, 2022

That's nice, where's my food? — Just One Strawman (@JustOneStrawman) June 7, 2022

And if we’re in such a great economic position, why are we begging other countries for baby formula?

Citation needed — The Doctor (@TennantRob) June 7, 2022

Those experts.

You know, the ones.

***

