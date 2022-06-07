You guys remember when Stacey Abrams went to a grade school for a photo-op and was the only one NOT masked in a room full of young kiddos? Horrible optics, her sitting there like she’s the most important person in their little worlds while their faces were covered.

Guess she didn’t like the blowback from that misstep because she made a kid take his mask OFF for a photo-op this time.

What a fake, nasty harpy this woman is.

Watch.

So even though his parents may want him to wear a mask, Stacey wanted him to remove it.

For a photo-op.

For politics.

C’mon, Georgia. Be smarter than this.

Hey Stacey, why not think of the child first?

It’s all about her.

And it always has been.

Yup.

Funny how that works, eh?

