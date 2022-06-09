It’s always interesting (and by interesting, we mean laughable, somewhat annoying, perpetually ridiculous) to cover Cheri Jacobus because she’s got basically any and everyone who might disagree with her blocked. She is one of the most prominent ‘blockers’ on Twitter; people who are incapable of debate usually are. And let’s be honest here, she is certainly not the only insane-o in the brain-o making light of some domestic terrorist attempting to shoot Brett Kavanaugh … but this was pretty tasteless.

Even for her.

Talking points must have gone out.

Just harden the door on the Kavanaugh house. Throw in some thoughts and prayers and a few million NRA dollars and the problem is fixed. https://t.co/TXWkmwAke9 — Cheri Jacobus (@CheriJacobus) June 8, 2022

How TF do you harden a door, Cheri? Does she mean secure? And the irony here is it WAS a locked door and armed security (the very things people are calling for with our schools) that kept Kavanaugh and his wife safe. We get it, she thinks she’s being edgy mocking Kavanaugh almost being murdered but her point is … well, it’s really just stupid.

And makes the case FOR securing our schools.

So … thanks?

This is an insult to hateful beasts everywhere.

In fact, hateful beasts would walk by her and say, ‘Damn, you are one hateful beast.’

You're not a serious person. — Nero's Fiddle (@Cicero203) June 9, 2022

No, no she’s not.

Or we can completely disarm the Kavanaughs, and call in a social worker in to talk to the murderer…. https://t.co/r2AkX0KoHJ — Allen Ray (@2CynicAl65) June 9, 2022

Better yet, call it a global problem, throw $3.5 trillion dollars at it, raise everyone's taxes, create shortages, destroy lives, tell everyone it's for the greater good, then fly all over the planet in private jets bragging about your success. https://t.co/r2AkX0KoHJ — Allen Ray (@2CynicAl65) June 9, 2022

Or pass duplicate legislation that hasn’t worked for the past several decades and then pat themselves on the back for ‘doing something.’

This is Cheri encouraging on a direct violent threat on a SCOTUS Justice.

Yet, once she was not even threatened in actuality, but had a police presence protecting HER at her home.

This is what imbalanced politicized emotions look like.https://t.co/VFy5FLkji9 https://t.co/4AlNj941P0 — Lie-Able Sources (@LieAbleSources) June 9, 2022

Something like that.

So, you are in favor of a HIT on a Supreme Court justice because you are in favor of unfettered abortion? You are a DANGEROUS HACK. — EJM Golf🏌️🇺🇸 (@ejm1963) June 9, 2022

Look up ‘hot mess’ in the Dictionary, Cheri’s pic is RIGHT there.

***

