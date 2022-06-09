It’s always interesting (and by interesting, we mean laughable, somewhat annoying, perpetually ridiculous) to cover Cheri Jacobus because she’s got basically any and everyone who might disagree with her blocked. She is one of the most prominent ‘blockers’ on Twitter; people who are incapable of debate usually are. And let’s be honest here, she is certainly not the only insane-o in the brain-o making light of some domestic terrorist attempting to shoot Brett Kavanaugh … but this was pretty tasteless.

Even for her.

Talking points must have gone out.

How TF do you harden a door, Cheri? Does she mean secure? And the irony here is it WAS a locked door and armed security (the very things people are calling for with our schools) that kept Kavanaugh and his wife safe. We get it, she thinks she’s being edgy mocking Kavanaugh almost being murdered but her point is … well, it’s really just stupid.

And makes the case FOR securing our schools.

So … thanks?

Trending

This is an insult to hateful beasts everywhere.

In fact, hateful beasts would walk by her and say, ‘Damn, you are one hateful beast.’

No, no she’s not.

Or pass duplicate legislation that hasn’t worked for the past several decades and then pat themselves on the back for ‘doing something.’

Something like that.

Look up ‘hot mess’ in the Dictionary, Cheri’s pic is RIGHT there.

***

Related:

SHADY AF! Hunter Biden’s prostitute PAL who bought crack for and had orgies with him received an INTERESTING gov ‘benefit’

WaPo’s response to Fox News’ follow-up on Taylor Lorenz’s DUMPSTER fire of a story proves they’re NOT a serious outlet, like at all (thread)

Ok, THAT’S just sad: Biden’s desperate attempt to pretend America is economically stronger than ANY other country backfires

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: Brett KavanaughCheri JacobusMitch McConnell

Recommended Twitchy Video