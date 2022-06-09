Can you guys IMAGINE if Trump had gone on with Jimmy Kimmel and talked about a ‘mini revolution’ taking place in November if SCOTUS ruled a certain way? Ok, so this would never have happened because Jimmy would never invite 45 on his show, but still. Every crap outlet in existence would have headline after headline screaming about Trump threatening our elections, and Schiff and the idiot squad would start the impeachment process AGAIN.

But since it’s crazy old Joe we suppose it’s ok?

Biden predicts "mini revolution" in November if SCOTUS overturns Roe v. Wade https://t.co/Iyhz6dSzZl pic.twitter.com/RImuyO3Ett — The Hill (@thehill) June 9, 2022

What a tool.

From The Hill:

President Biden in an interview broadcast late Wednesday predicted a “mini-revolution” in November’s midterm elections if the Supreme Court overturns the landmark 1973 decision in Roe v. Wade, which enshrined abortion access as a constitutional right. During the interview on “Jimmy Kimmel Live!,” Biden said overturning the court precedent would be “ridiculous” and would motivate turnout in November’s elections. “I don’t think the country will stand for it,” Biden said. “If in fact the decision comes down the way it does, and these states impose the limitations they’re talking about, it’s going to cause a mini-revolution and they’re going to vote these folks out of office.”

Voting people out of office isn’t a revolution, Joe.

Oh, and then there’s this little nugget.

“Send them to jail.” The ads write themselves. https://t.co/7poRvLAHZB — Amy Curtis (@RantyAmyCurtis) June 9, 2022

Republicans don’t play it square?

Really?

Our Democracy will be in jeopardy.

We gotta send them to jail.

HA HA HA HA

Scary stuff.

If only he knew someone in power that could talk some sense into people instead of escalating rhetoric on the same day we saw an assassination attempt on a SCOTUS judge. — Aldous Huxley's Ghost™ (@AF632) June 9, 2022

Yeah, the timing on this was really really really poor, Joe.

Wait until he figures out how the peasants feel about gas pieces… — 🍗🎄 Unfollowing Everyone Acosta🎄🍗 (@JayPark71553294) June 9, 2022

This guy is something else. — Gerry (@GerryDales) June 9, 2022

You mean, like an insurrection? Or just more fiery but mostly peaceful protests? — The One True Smod (@BravoSmod) June 9, 2022

Psh, it would be a mostly peaceful insurrection.

Ahem.

Is that a threat? — FunkyPox (@corrcomm) June 9, 2022

Sure seems that way.

***

