Ok, so now we all know why Biden’s keepers won’t let Biden be Biden.

We all sort of knew President Pudding Brain was a hot mess when not controlled by some cards or talking points, but his appearance on Jimmy Kimmel? Ouch. From talking about a revolution in November if Roe is overturned to joking about jailing his opponents, to rambling about biracial couples on TV …

Biden is just a hot. Freaking. Mess.

Watch THIS:

BIDEN: "Turn on the TV, look at the ads. When's the last time you saw biracial couples on TV? When's the last time you saw the way, I mean, people are selling products, they do ads and sell products. And they sell products when people, they appeal to people." pic.twitter.com/rzhdoCOsYc — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) June 9, 2022

He’s not seeing biracial couples on TV?

What now?

What decade does he think this is?!

So embarrassing. — Kelkat (@Tweetytweeter63) June 9, 2022

OMG — Hey Now (@pleasantville73) June 9, 2022

Tell me you are completely out of touch with reality without telling me you are completely out of touch with reality. pic.twitter.com/yj4Bh9V1mn — 🇺🇲 Ol' Tanker (@OldTankerPhil) June 9, 2022

Surprised Biden didn't say turn on the record player after the TV — RealKrisKo🇨🇦 (@RealKrisKo) June 9, 2022

God help us 🤦🏻‍♂️ — Oscar Luis Medina (@omedina69) June 9, 2022

Amen.

All I see are biracial couples in ads. Straight, white couples have disappeared. — Candy Lamb (@candylamb47) June 9, 2022

This man is a complete moron — Jennifer 🇺🇸 🦅 (@Jenny_MommaLion) June 9, 2022

Um most of us don’t have to turn on the television to see biracial couples we see them in real life at restaurants, parks, our neighborhoods. I guess biracial couples are a novelty to Joe. — FOX55🏴‍☠️ (@chompalligator) June 9, 2022

He’s a Democrat, of course, they are.

***

