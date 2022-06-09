Ok, so now we all know why Biden’s keepers won’t let Biden be Biden.
We all sort of knew President Pudding Brain was a hot mess when not controlled by some cards or talking points, but his appearance on Jimmy Kimmel? Ouch. From talking about a revolution in November if Roe is overturned to joking about jailing his opponents, to rambling about biracial couples on TV …
Biden is just a hot. Freaking. Mess.
Watch THIS:
BIDEN: "Turn on the TV, look at the ads. When's the last time you saw biracial couples on TV? When's the last time you saw the way, I mean, people are selling products, they do ads and sell products. And they sell products when people, they appeal to people." pic.twitter.com/rzhdoCOsYc
— RNC Research (@RNCResearch) June 9, 2022
He’s not seeing biracial couples on TV?
What now?
What decade does he think this is?!
So embarrassing.
— Kelkat (@Tweetytweeter63) June 9, 2022
OMG
— Hey Now (@pleasantville73) June 9, 2022
Tell me you are completely out of touch with reality without telling me you are completely out of touch with reality. pic.twitter.com/yj4Bh9V1mn
— 🇺🇲 Ol' Tanker (@OldTankerPhil) June 9, 2022
Surprised Biden didn't say turn on the record player after the TV
— RealKrisKo🇨🇦 (@RealKrisKo) June 9, 2022
God help us 🤦🏻♂️
— Oscar Luis Medina (@omedina69) June 9, 2022
Amen.
All I see are biracial couples in ads. Straight, white couples have disappeared.
— Candy Lamb (@candylamb47) June 9, 2022
This man is a complete moron
— Jennifer 🇺🇸 🦅 (@Jenny_MommaLion) June 9, 2022
Um most of us don’t have to turn on the television to see biracial couples we see them in real life at restaurants, parks, our neighborhoods. I guess biracial couples are a novelty to Joe.
— FOX55🏴☠️ (@chompalligator) June 9, 2022
He’s a Democrat, of course, they are.
***
