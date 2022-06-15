As we told you earlier, the Biden White House has sent a letter to Big Oil refiners demanding an explanation for high gas prices and a reason for why they’re not producing more gas.

President Joe Biden on Wednesday called on U.S. oil refiners to produce more gasoline and diesel, saying their profits have tripled during a time of war between Russia and Ukraine as Americans struggle with record high prices at the pump. “The crunch that families are facing deserves immediate action,” Biden wrote in a letter to seven oil refiners. “Your companies need to work with my Administration to bring forward concrete, near-term solutions that address the crisis.” Gas prices nationwide are averaging roughly $5 a gallon, an economic burden for many Americans and a political threat for the president’s fellow Democrats going into the midterm elections. Broader inflation began to rise last year as the U.S. economy recovered from the coronavirus pandemic, but it accelerated in recent months as energy and food prices climbed after Russia invaded Ukraine in February and disrupted global commodity markets.

With that in mind, an assignment for a White House reporter has been suggested (Peter Doocy perhaps) based on a tweet from @JoeBiden in 2020:

So any WH reporter gonna ask about this one? https://t.co/uUuL3j0Mmz — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) June 15, 2022

The refiners who received Biden’s letter demanding a reason to know why gas prices are so high should reply by sending back a photo of this tweet and a mirror:

We have to treat climate change like the existential threat it is. As president, I will: – End subsidies for fossil fuel corporations

– Ban new drilling on federal lands & waters

– Hold oil executives accountable

– Rally the world to raise the commitments of the Paris Agreement — Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) March 16, 2020

In 2019 Biden literally promised that he was “end fossil fuels.” But high prices are now the fault of Big Oil greed, and of course Vladimir Putin.

But “Putin’s price hikes” or something.

