As President Biden’s approval continues to nosedive, the excuses and finger-pointing from the White House is increasing at a rapid rate. Now that gas prices are at all-time record levels in every state, Biden has added oil company executives to the list of who’s to blame for energy prices (along with Putin, of course).

Now Biden’s demanding answers from Big Oil:

Breaking: Biden demands oil companies explain lack of gasoline. @SullyCNBC pic.twitter.com/eb8ROc01j5 — Morning Joe (@Morning_Joe) June 15, 2022

Biden tells oil companies in letter 'well above normal' refinery profit margins are 'not acceptable' https://t.co/u55YZ0kbc5 — CNBC International (@CNBCi) June 15, 2022

Biden’s letter reminds the oil execs that it’s “a time of war”:

President Biden writes to oil executives complaining (!!!) the industry shut down too much refining capacity: “At a time of war, refinery profit margins well above normal being passed directly onto American families are not acceptable" (full letter via @axios ) #OOTT pic.twitter.com/rOv2ANxxGD — Javier Blas (@JavierBlas) June 15, 2022

Did you know the United States is at war? That’s certainly what Biden wants everybody to believe (if we’re “at war” it’s against all the problems this administration is making worse by the day).

A time of war? https://t.co/ylhSjMdXhx — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) June 15, 2022

Biden, in letter to Exxon CEO: 'At a time of war, refinery profit margins well above normal being passed directly on to American families are not acceptable.' In past, hasn't phrase 'at a time of war' referred to US being at war? Which it is not now… https://t.co/48qgWyTGFp pic.twitter.com/UOvTI2Agy8 — Byron York (@ByronYork) June 15, 2022

Just when you thought the Biden White House couldn’t get more desperate and shameless.

Refineries for the past 20 years: we would like to build new refineries please

Environmentalists and Dems: F*CK YOU

Biden today: Why isn’t there enough refining capacity you greedy bastards? — Greg Pollowitz (@GPollowitz) June 15, 2022

President Biden demands oil companies explain why they’re not doing the things he’s been blocking them from doing for two decades. https://t.co/hM3qXipM3V — Rory Cooper (@rorycooper) June 15, 2022

The oil executives should respond to Biden’s explanation for why fuel prices are so high by sending him a mirror.

That was a promise Biden made in 2019, and then when he got to the White House as president he killed off the Keystone Pipeline, and this administration certainly doesn’t seem to care about energy independence:

The Biden administration says it’s canceling three oil and gas lease sales scheduled in the Gulf of Mexico and off the coast of Alaska. That will remove millions of acres from possible drilling as U.S. gas prices reach record highs. https://t.co/kg9ZuLMA88 — AP Politics (@AP_Politics) May 13, 2022

Somebody let Biden know what his “climate czar” said this week:

All Biden’s done in the last few years is take the far left position on getting rid of fossil fuels.

And yet Biden asks “why is this happening?” Pathetic.

@POTUS is an unmitigated disaster and this shows it. — Reggie Weaver (@Weaverinc31) June 15, 2022

This is just another item on the long list of crises caused or made worse by the absolute dumpster fire that is the Biden administration.

