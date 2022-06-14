Joe Biden spoke today at an AFL-CIO convention in Philadelphia, where he enlightened his audience about how great a job his administration is doing on everything:

Joe Biden says that Stacey Abrams is smarter than him. pic.twitter.com/yQAWU3JiKC — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) June 14, 2022

That was the only thing he said in his speech that was actually true.

BIDEN: The American Rescue Plan "helped 41 million people put food on their table. Remember? They were having trouble putting food on the table!" pic.twitter.com/nqzl0E13kE — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) June 14, 2022

They’re still having trouble putting food on the table, though.

BIDEN: "Since I took office, with your help, families are carrying less debt nationwide. They have more savings nationwide." pic.twitter.com/CcMsmaF28I — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) June 14, 2022

He really likes that talking point. Unfortunately, just like every other time he’s busted it out, he refuses to offer any semblance of evidence to support a blatantly false claim.

And then there was this gem:

Joe Biden: "I don't want to hear any more of these lies about reckless spending. We're changing peoples lives!" — Charlie Spiering (@charliespiering) June 14, 2022

No, you heard right. Listen:

Biden, visibly angry: "I don't want to hear anymore of these lies about reckless spending. We're changing people's lives!" pic.twitter.com/0I3OgmIJGD — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) June 14, 2022

Well, OK, sure, Joe. We suppose technically that’s true. You are changing people’s lives. Not for the better, but you are changing them.

brother you can definitely change peoples lives with reckless spending. https://t.co/tYAAPK2zut — T. Becket Adams (@BecketAdams) June 14, 2022

If we were Joe Biden, we wouldn’t be bragging about changing people’s lives right now.

It costs double to fill my gas tank. He’s right about changing lives. https://t.co/hj9pf3XZio — Bethany S. Mandel (@bethanyshondark) June 14, 2022

Yeah, he sure is changing people's lives… – Gas prices are at record highs

– Parents can't find baby formula

– Inflation at 40-year high

– Families can't afford groceries

– Economy headed into recession https://t.co/ys8ScriRFZ — Nathan Brand (@NathanBrandWA) June 14, 2022

Speaking of high gas prices:

BIDEN: "Jobs are back, but prices are still too high. COVID is down, but gas prices are up." pic.twitter.com/qsVH6QjFOO — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) June 14, 2022

And it’s all Putin’s fault, OK?

BIDEN: "I'm doing everything in my power to blunt Putin's gas price hike. Just since he invaded Ukraine, it's gone up $1.74/gallon. Because of nothing else BUT that!" pic.twitter.com/122e7uLR30 — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) June 14, 2022

Gas prices are skyrocketing because of Putin and only because of Putin and not because Joe Biden’s energy policies are disastrous.

He actually expects us to believe that instead of our own lying eyes and ears.

Joe Biden is now literally yelling about gas going up $1.74 since Russia invaded Ukraine in some delusional attempt to avoid responsibility for gas prices that have more than doubled since he took office.https://t.co/cQS1sGPrx4 — Spencer Brown (@itsSpencerBrown) June 14, 2022

Because Joe Biden is a lying liar who lies.

"I mean, I blamed international shipping companies and oil drillers here in America. What more do you want?" https://t.co/xRj57fW3mn — Brandon Morse (@TheBrandonMorse) June 14, 2022

You know what Joe Biden wants more of? Tax hikes:

To address skyrocketing inflation, Biden threatens new round of tax hikes on consumers: “I’m being deadly earnest!” pic.twitter.com/vtw30rTo3t — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) June 14, 2022

Someone, for the love of God, get the hook. We’re tired of Joe Biden changing our lives.

Few thoughts on this Biden speech… A) Biden has given this same speech before. There is no news. WH speechwriting team is getting lazy. B) He is lying about wages, the deficit, personal savings, and other economic items. C) He is yelling more than normal — Nathan Brand (@NathanBrandWA) June 14, 2022

We’re angrier. A lot angrier.