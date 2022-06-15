Earlier today we told you that the Biden White House sent a letter to oil refiners asking them to explain high gas prices and the “lack of gasoline” while they’re still raking in profits. They should send back a mirror for this administration to look into.

With inflation and prices at the pump putting Americans in tough spots financially, apparently somebody at the Biden White House thought it would be a good time to try and get everybody excited about what the president referred to previously as the “incredible transition” that’s taking place:

When I hear “climate,” I think jobs. Good-paying, high-quality jobs that will help speed our transition to a green economy of the future and unleash sustainable growth. — Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) June 15, 2022

It’s almost like they’re rubbing our faces in all the messes they’ve either created or helped make worse.

Hey Brandon, read the room, buddy….😐 — Mojavebloom (@gardenergal61) June 15, 2022

Perhaps the Biden White House has read the room and they just don’t care. If they were doing these things intentionally their approach would look no different.

And then some.

When I hear climate I think of man trying to play God & lining their pockets w/ tax payers monies. https://t.co/nJdDgtFPpD — Brad Matlock (@bmatlock1990) June 15, 2022

We’ll all be homeless and starving but at least we’re green. Thank you joe. https://t.co/tqzVdalbHi — chris (@Shooopz) June 15, 2022

What about all the people you put out of work? Did their jobs and livelihoods matter at all to you or were they collateral damage in your green energy transition? https://t.co/5Y8ONXwNqc — Ian Miles Cheong (@stillgray) June 15, 2022

***

Related:

This @JoeBiden tweet from 2020 should fuel discussion at next WH briefing (attn. Peter Doocy!)

Gun grabber Joe Biden apparently had *five* guns as of 2018, according to his son Hunter Biden