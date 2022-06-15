Earlier today we told you that the Biden White House sent a letter to oil refiners asking them to explain high gas prices and the “lack of gasoline” while they’re still raking in profits. They should send back a mirror for this administration to look into.

With inflation and prices at the pump putting Americans in tough spots financially, apparently somebody at the Biden White House thought it would be a good time to try and get everybody excited about what the president referred to previously as the “incredible transition” that’s taking place:

It’s almost like they’re rubbing our faces in all the messes they’ve either created or helped make worse.

Perhaps the Biden White House has read the room and they just don’t care. If they were doing these things intentionally their approach would look no different.

And then some.

