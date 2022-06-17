By now everybody’s well aware of the trajectory that President Biden approval rating has been taking for the past year or so. Here’s a snapshot of Biden’s entire presidency up to now, via Real Clear Politics:

And if Team Biden think it can’t possibly get any worse, they’re incorrect:

A new Yahoo News/YouGov poll shows that the disapproval just keeps on getting worse for President Biden and his administration. @VaradMehta took a closer look at what the latest poll shows, and it also has to come as disturbing news to Dems running in the November midterms:

Yep, it’s all downhill from there for Biden and his administration:

And, as they say in infomercials, “but wait, there’s more!”

Now sit back and watch the “calls from Democrats for Biden to not seek a second term” keep growing.

