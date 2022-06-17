By now everybody’s well aware of the trajectory that President Biden approval rating has been taking for the past year or so. Here’s a snapshot of Biden’s entire presidency up to now, via Real Clear Politics:

And if Team Biden think it can’t possibly get any worse, they’re incorrect:

Brutal. By 2024, only Haley Joel Osment will be able to see Biden's presidency. https://t.co/JEACiTeBCa — Dan McLaughlin (@baseballcrank) June 17, 2022

A new Yahoo News/YouGov poll shows that the disapproval just keeps on getting worse for President Biden and his administration. @VaradMehta took a closer look at what the latest poll shows, and it also has to come as disturbing news to Dems running in the November midterms:

"As inflation keeps rising and recession fears loom, a new Yahoo News/YouGov poll shows that Joe Biden is currently in the worst shape of his presidency." Opening sentence, and that's as good as it gets for Biden. https://t.co/BD0hWj3Vcc — Varad Mehta (@varadmehta) June 17, 2022

Yep, it’s all downhill from there for Biden and his administration:

"Since Biden took office, no previous Yahoo News/YouGov poll has shown him trailing Trump . . . One year ago, Biden led Trump by 9 percentage points." Now, Trump leads 44-42. Within the margin of error. But still. https://t.co/BD0hWj3Vcc — Varad Mehta (@varadmehta) June 17, 2022

"A full 56% of Americans now disapprove of the president's performance — the highest share to date — while just 39% approve . . . On average, Biden's job approval scores are now a few points worse than Trump's were at the parallel stage of his presidency." https://t.co/BD0hWj3Vcc — Varad Mehta (@varadmehta) June 17, 2022

"Among all Americans, Trump (43%) now has a higher personal favorability rating than Biden (40%) as well. Meanwhile, nearly two-thirds of independents (64%) have an unfavorable opinion of Biden, and just 28% say they would vote for him over Trump." ☠️ https://t.co/BD0hWj3Vcc — Varad Mehta (@varadmehta) June 17, 2022

"According to the poll, 40% of registered voters (up from 33% last month) now say inflation is 'the most important issue to you when thinking about this year’s election' — more than four times the number for any other issue." https://t.co/BD0hWj3Vcc — Varad Mehta (@varadmehta) June 17, 2022

"Politically, this is crippling for Biden. A full 61% of voters disapprove of the president's handling of the economy…and Republicans now hold a 15-point advantage among voters on the question of which party would do a better job handling the economy." https://t.co/afnA94BZvJ — Varad Mehta (@varadmehta) June 17, 2022

And, as they say in infomercials, “but wait, there’s more!”

Saving the worst for last. Just 21 percent of Americans say Biden should run again, more Biden voters want him not to run again than do, 76 percent of independents say he shouldn't run in 2024. These are the kinds of numbers you get when voters have given up on you. pic.twitter.com/KehWZ18aTf — Varad Mehta (@varadmehta) June 17, 2022

There's no sugarcoating, no silver lining, nothing. This poll sucks for Joe Biden and Team Blue from top to bottom. All that's missing is an R+5 generic ballot. That's because there's no generic ballot. And if that's your saving grace, well, ouch. https://t.co/BD0hWj3Vcc — Varad Mehta (@varadmehta) June 17, 2022

Now sit back and watch the “calls from Democrats for Biden to not seek a second term” keep growing.

***

