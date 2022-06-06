The Biden administrationâ€™s solutions to all the crises happening right now is clear: Gaslight harder.

As we told you earlier, whoever runs the @POTUS account (::cough:: Ron Klain ::cough::) is not only being disingenuous about the economy here, but continuing to pretend that Biden started the vaccine distribution process:

At the time I took office about 16 months ago, the economy had stalled and COVID was out of control. Today, thanks to the economic plan and the vaccination plan that my Administration put into action, America has achieved the most robust recovery in modern history. â€” President Biden (@POTUS) June 6, 2022

As weâ€™ve seen repeatedly, the rhetoric coming from the Biden administration hardly ever conforms to reality, and if things were really going as great as they say, would Bidenâ€™s approval numbers be this low?

The American people beg to differ.pic.twitter.com/UTcz7Jg58W â€” RNC Research (@RNCResearch) June 6, 2022

The desperation coming from the Biden White House is as palpable as their bragging is laughable.

Imagine gas lighting this hard https://t.co/8YVOk8VEBQ â€” Nuance Bro (@NuanceBro) June 6, 2022

Gaslighting is all theyâ€™ve got, and it shows.

***

