The Biden administrationâ€™s solutions to all the crises happening right now is clear: Gaslight harder.

As we told you earlier, whoever runs the @POTUS account (::cough:: Ron Klain ::cough::) is not only being disingenuous about the economy here, but continuing to pretend that Biden started the vaccine distribution process:

Trending

As weâ€™ve seen repeatedly, the rhetoric coming from the Biden administration hardly ever conforms to reality, and if things were really going as great as they say, would Bidenâ€™s approval numbers be this low?

The desperation coming from the Biden White House is as palpable as their bragging is laughable.

Gaslighting is all theyâ€™ve got, and it shows.

***

Related:

Tammy Bruce adds maddening perspective to Biden invoking the Defense Production Act (again)

â€˜Well, you triedâ€™: Occupy Democrats founderâ€™s attempt to prove Biden does INDEED have a loyal fan base BACKFIRES spectacularly

Canâ€™t EVEN make this up: Biden â€˜seethingâ€™ that heâ€™s more unpopular than Trump, blames his own STAFF for not letting â€˜Biden be Bidenâ€™

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: Biden approvaleconomygas pricesinflationJoe Biden

Recommended Twitchy Video