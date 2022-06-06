Late last week, President Joe Biden informed Americans that, contra their own lying eyes, the economy is not just humming along under his leadership, but actually thriving.

Biden, speaking from his long weekend at the beach in Delaware, calls Friday's May jobs report "excellent." It wasn't.https://t.co/2qtLQzRSo8 — Spencer Brown (@itsSpencerBrown) June 3, 2022

BIDEN: "Since I took office, families are carrying less debt, their average savings are up…more Americans feel financially comfortable…" pic.twitter.com/YvJBOyL48c — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) June 3, 2022

After another relaxing Delaware beach house weekend, Biden’s rested and refreshed and ready to shovel still more BS:

At the time I took office about 16 months ago, the economy had stalled and COVID was out of control. Today, thanks to the economic plan and the vaccination plan that my Administration put into action, America has achieved the most robust recovery in modern history. — President Biden (@POTUS) June 6, 2022

What, exactly, constitutes “modern history”? Because we’ve been around for the past few years and this definitely doesn’t feel like a robust recovery.

But he’s really leaning into this narrative:

President Biden: "Part of the reason I ran for president is because I was tired of trickle-down economics. It doesn't work. My plans have produced the strongest, fastest, most wide-spread economic recovery America has ever experienced with record jobs." pic.twitter.com/Nea3wuKpOd — The Hill (@thehill) June 6, 2022

Getting pre-COVID jobs back after the Democrats shut down the economy shouldn’t count as job growth, but you go off, Joe Biden. You go off.

GP At the time I took office about 16 months ago, Democrats had cratered the economy with lockdowns + Trump-created COVID vaccines were coming on line. Today, thanks to Democrats fearing massive election losses and Trump's vaccine, I'm taking credit for other people's success. https://t.co/3SiTjFul3X — The Gormogons (@Gormogons) June 6, 2022

And blaming Putin for the problems he created. Don’t forget about that.

This feels like gas lighting https://t.co/xWyZhI5Leh — ignorant.eth (@ignorantdoteth) June 6, 2022

Because it is gaslighting.

The old man is gaslighting us again… ➡️ The economy is shrinking not growing

➡️ Inflation has surged

➡️ Real wages are down, not up

➡️ Fewer jobs have been created under Biden’s spending plans than if he did no additional spending at all 🤦🏻‍♂️🤦🏻‍♂️🤦🏻‍♂️ — Brad Polumbo 🇺🇸⚽️🏳️‍🌈 (@brad_polumbo) June 6, 2022

Always with the gaslight, that Joe Biden.

They want you to deny your own eyes. https://t.co/fEqiKQL5Ek — Andy Espresso (@RelocationBoss) June 6, 2022

Everyone knows the smart strategy here is "feeling your pain," but the Biden admin is really stuck on living in denial. https://t.co/gp0qkD3AGP — Mark Hemingway (@Heminator) June 6, 2022

Not just denial, but willful denial. Deliberate denial. Also known as lying.

Worse. Joe Biden makes Donald Trump look like a Boy Scout.

