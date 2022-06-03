President Biden spoke from Delaware today about the economy, and as usual, it loaded with alternate reality doozies.

This Biden speech is so disconnected from reality, it's like he's playing the violin while the ship is sinking. Everything is fine. — Andrea Katherine (@AndreaKatSTL) June 3, 2022

First, everybody’s so much better off economically since Biden took office. Did you know that? We didn’t:

BIDEN: "Since I took office, families are carrying less debt, their average savings are up…more Americans feel financially comfortable…" pic.twitter.com/YvJBOyL48c — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) June 3, 2022

Sure, Joe. And ask the average person how their retirement accounts are doing.

Biden, speaking from his long weekend at the beach in Delaware, calls Friday's May jobs report "excellent." It wasn't.https://t.co/2qtLQzRSo8 — Spencer Brown (@itsSpencerBrown) June 3, 2022

“Job creation” was also a disingenuous brag in Biden’s speech, which is of course the same trick the White House has been using to count jobs restored when businesses were allowed to re-open as new jobs.

Biden did acknowledge inflation and record-high gas prices, but of course those things are the fault of Putin (and the Republicans):

Joe Biden says he wants to bring down “everyday costs” for working families, like gas and food. “This is a Putin price hike.” — Charlie Spiering (@charliespiering) June 3, 2022

But what’s a way out of inflation? More spending in the name of combatting “climate change”!

Biden proposes "clean energy" as a way to fight inflation. pic.twitter.com/nBxae4Tc3B — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) June 3, 2022

Out: Recession or depression.

In: “Economic moderation”:

Biden warns Americans to brace for economic "moderation." pic.twitter.com/QYoX4Jb8P9 — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) June 3, 2022

There were times during this speech that it seemed even Biden didn’t believe what he was saying.

However, it looks like Biden might be giving up on “ultra MAGA” and “MAGA Republicans”:

Out: Ultra MAGA Republicans In: My Congressional Republican friends led by Rick Scott pic.twitter.com/jm2O5SjzPJ — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) June 3, 2022

Here’s something that’ll pump you full of optimism:

REPORTER: "Is OPEC doing enough on oil production?" BIDEN: "I don't know enough to know whether it's enough, but I know it's positive." pic.twitter.com/h7Zhe2M1WT — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) June 3, 2022

Wait, what?

Biden also claimed he’ll save Americans $500 a year on their utility bills, which even the Washington Post fact-check team couldn’t manage to put any positive spin on the claim they gave four Pinocchios.

The president’s speech can be boiled down to four words:

At least the speech was eco-friendly, because it was loaded with recycled lies.

Only the most delusional of Dem sycophants and MSM propagandists actually believe this. https://t.co/JXUfQIimEj — Dwight K Schrute (@DwightKSchruteA) June 3, 2022

We are paying more for literally every product and service imaginable. What planet is this guy on? https://t.co/UgVCOvuCtR — West Valentine (@TwirlClub) June 3, 2022

The only “strategy” the Biden White House has at this point is to really hope everybody’s stupid.

All Biden does is lie.

