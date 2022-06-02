WaPo Fact Checker Glenn Kessler awards Joe Biden Four Pinocchios for recent ‘fantastical claim’

Since Joe Biden was sworn in as president nearly a year and a half ago, Washington Post Fact Checker Glenn Kessler has been pretty good about propping him up and covering for him when the you-know-what hits the fan.

But sometimes, Biden says something that even Kessler can’t wrap up in a pretty bow, and Kessler feels forced to acknowledge — to varying degrees — that Biden messed up:

That’s also what happened following a recent claim that Biden made. It was so unbelievable, Kessler couldn’t just sit back and let it slide:

New #FactChecker –> Biden’s fantastical claim of $500 in annual utility savings https://t.co/9vwe1zNi0T — Glenn Kessler (@GlennKesslerWP) June 2, 2022

Here’s how Kessler’s fact-checking post begins:

“A dozen CEOs of America’s largest utility companies told me earlier this year that my plan would reduce the average family’s annual utility bills by $500 and accelerate our transition from energy produced by autocrats.” — President Biden, in an opinion article titled “My Plan for Fighting Inflation,” published in the Wall Street Journal, May 30

This line caught our attention. After all, the typical U.S. family spends $2,060 on average per year for home utility bills, according to the most recent estimate published by EnergyStar.gov. So Biden is promising big savings. But it turns out the White House has been engaging in some inflation of its own.

It turns out the White House has earned the distinction of Four Pinocchios from the Washington Post Fact Checker.

"Indeed, the report notes that, if the Biden climate plan were adopted, home electricity bills by 2030 would be between one dollar more and five dollars less than under current policy. That might pay for an extra ice cream cone over the summer." — Pradheep J. Shanker (@Neoavatara) June 2, 2022

Not one, not two, not three, but FOUR PINOCCHIOS.

No doubt about that.

Unfortunately, there’s plenty of doubt that Kessler, the Washington Post, and other ostensible “fact-checking” outlets will continue to hold Joe Biden to account on a regular basis for lying on a regular basis.

