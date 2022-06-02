WaPo Fact Checker Glenn Kessler awards Joe Biden Four Pinocchios for recent ‘fantastical claim’

Since Joe Biden was sworn in as president nearly a year and a half ago, Washington Post Fact Checker Glenn Kessler has been pretty good about propping him up and covering for him when the you-know-what hits the fan.
But sometimes, Biden says something that even Kessler can’t wrap up in a pretty bow, and Kessler feels forced to acknowledge — to varying degrees — that Biden messed up:
- ‘Four Pinocchios’: Not even trusty WaPo Fact Checker Glenn Kessler can excuse Joe Biden’s repeated false claim about Georgia voting law
- Glenn Kessler feigns shock that the ‘Biden White House line’ pushed by WaPo on the border crisis was, in fact, a bald-faced lie [pics]
- Wolf Blitzer, Glenn Kessler remind us of President Biden’s comments back in July on the Afghan government
- WaPo’s Glenn Kessler sees a reason Biden & Dems should stop making their ‘misleading claim’ about spending bill
- WaPo Fact Checker Glenn Kessler calls out Joe Biden for ‘[repeating] a false claim’ about Republicans (but does it even matter?)
That’s also what happened following a recent claim that Biden made. It was so unbelievable, Kessler couldn’t just sit back and let it slide:
New #FactChecker –> Biden’s fantastical claim of $500 in annual utility savings https://t.co/9vwe1zNi0T
— Glenn Kessler (@GlennKesslerWP) June 2, 2022
Here’s how Kessler’s fact-checking post begins:
This line caught our attention. After all, the typical U.S. family spends $2,060 on average per year for home utility bills, according to the most recent estimate published by EnergyStar.gov. So Biden is promising big savings.
But it turns out the White House has been engaging in some inflation of its own.
It turns out the White House has earned the distinction of Four Pinocchios from the Washington Post Fact Checker.
FOUR PINOCCHIOS.@GlennKesslerWP https://t.co/1TrJSUjVS7
— Pradheep J. Shanker (@Neoavatara) June 2, 2022
"Indeed, the report notes that, if the Biden climate plan were adopted, home electricity bills by 2030 would be between one dollar more and five dollars less than under current policy. That might pay for an extra ice cream cone over the summer."
— Pradheep J. Shanker (@Neoavatara) June 2, 2022
Not one, not two, not three, but FOUR PINOCCHIOS.
No doubt about that.
Unfortunately, there’s plenty of doubt that Kessler, the Washington Post, and other ostensible “fact-checking” outlets will continue to hold Joe Biden to account on a regular basis for lying on a regular basis.