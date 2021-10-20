Much to the chagrin of President Biden and most congressional Democrats, they’re not going to get their dream spending bill unless drastic measures are taken:

Washington Post fact-checker Glenn Kessler says Biden and the Democrats might not be able to keep saying the bill would cost “zero” dollars:

“Misleading claim”?

The Dems were lying about “zero dollars” and just because it’ll be an even bigger lie now doesn’t mean they’ll actually have enough shame to stop repeating their “zero dollars” claim.

The correct word to use is “LIE.”

