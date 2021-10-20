Much to the chagrin of President Biden and most congressional Democrats, they’re not going to get their dream spending bill unless drastic measures are taken:

Sinema remains opposed to tax increases on corporations and high earners, per sources. And Dems are still haggling over a number of issues: Climate change, Medicare expansion, revenue raisers, increasing the SALT deduction and paid family leave, sources said. — Manu Raju (@mkraju) October 20, 2021

Washington Post fact-checker Glenn Kessler says Biden and the Democrats might not be able to keep saying the bill would cost “zero” dollars:

Well, with no new taxes on the wealthy or corporations AND a SALT fix, the WH may soon have to retire the misleading claim that the spending bill will cost "zero dollars." https://t.co/c2vEXHAX4T — Glenn Kessler (@GlennKesslerWP) October 20, 2021

“Misleading claim”?

Hey Glenn, shouldn’t they have to retire their misleading claim to begin with or are you just a partisan clown? — Lou Rivera 🇺🇸🇵🇷🇪🇸 (@rivera_lou) October 20, 2021

The Dems were lying about “zero dollars” and just because it’ll be an even bigger lie now doesn’t mean they’ll actually have enough shame to stop repeating their “zero dollars” claim.

Wouldnt you call it….wait for it Glenn….. A LIE? Which everyone knew from the 1st second anyway? — Yard Coordinator (@James_Kirk_1966) October 20, 2021

Misleading claim? You just can’t say lie when it comes to Democrats, can you? — Get The Awnree Jab! (@Awnree1) October 20, 2021

The correct word to use is “LIE.”