Yesterday, Washington Post Fact Checker Glenn Kessler awarded two Pinocchios to Gabriel Sterling, chief operating officer of the Georgia Secretary of State’s office, for claiming that Delaware prohibits food or water at polls, just like Georgia does.

Georgia’s new election law, of course, does no such thing. But some narratives are just too good to give up.

Occasionally, though, a Democratic narrative comes along that not even Glenn Kessler can let slide.

That’s what happened with Joe Biden’s repeated claim that Georgia’s new law ends voting hours at 5 p.m., giving people less time to vote and making it more difficult for working Georgians to get to polls before they close. Kessler and the Fact Checker team were left with no choice but to scratch their heads and wonder what the hell Joe Biden was talking about:

So, what’s the deal? Don’t bother asking the White House:

We sought an explanation from the White House for the reason for Biden’s remarks but did not receive an on-the-record response.

Shocker.

Kessler concludes:

One could understand a flub in a news conference. But then this same claim popped up in an official presidential statement. Not a single expert we consulted who has studied the law understood why Biden made this claim, as this was the section of law that expanded early voting for many Georgians.

Somehow Biden managed to turn that expansion into a restriction aimed at working people, calling it “among the outrageous parts” of the law. There’s no evidence that is the case. The president earns Four Pinocchios.

For Joe Biden to get four Pinocchios from the Washington Post is a big effing deal.

No wonder Biden fans are so upset:

Joe Biden wasn’t lying or very wrong! He was just a little off the mark! Stop with your “scrutiness” and leave him alone already, Glenn!

Seriously, though, we frequently call out Kessler and WaPo for lapdoggery and crappy reporting, but they deserve to be called out positively on the rare occasion that they decide do their job.

Well, it’s not a lie if you believe it. Or at least if you can convince other people to believe it. And the Biden administration is working very hard to convince other people to believe their lies.

Fortunately, they have the media at large to help them out.

Heh.

But the Biden administration and their media fluffers really are terrible.

