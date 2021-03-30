Yesterday, Washington Post Fact Checker Glenn Kessler awarded two Pinocchios to Gabriel Sterling, chief operating officer of the Georgia Secretary of State’s office, for claiming that Delaware prohibits food or water at polls, just like Georgia does.

New #FactChecker –> No, Delaware doesn’t specifically prohibit food or water at the polls like Georgia https://t.co/Jlpq25ACDg — Glenn Kessler (@GlennKesslerWP) March 29, 2021

Georgia’s new election law, of course, does no such thing. But some narratives are just too good to give up.

Occasionally, though, a Democratic narrative comes along that not even Glenn Kessler can let slide.

That’s what happened with Joe Biden’s repeated claim that Georgia’s new law ends voting hours at 5 p.m., giving people less time to vote and making it more difficult for working Georgians to get to polls before they close. Kessler and the Fact Checker team were left with no choice but to scratch their heads and wonder what the hell Joe Biden was talking about:

New #FactChecker –> Biden falsely claims the new Georgia law ‘ends voting hours early’ https://t.co/rg5f7uCqw3 — Glenn Kessler (@GlennKesslerWP) March 30, 2021

So, what’s the deal? Don’t bother asking the White House:

We sought an explanation from the White House for the reason for Biden’s remarks but did not receive an on-the-record response.

Shocker.

Kessler concludes:

One could understand a flub in a news conference. But then this same claim popped up in an official presidential statement. Not a single expert we consulted who has studied the law understood why Biden made this claim, as this was the section of law that expanded early voting for many Georgians.

Somehow Biden managed to turn that expansion into a restriction aimed at working people, calling it “among the outrageous parts” of the law. There’s no evidence that is the case. The president earns Four Pinocchios.

For Joe Biden to get four Pinocchios from the Washington Post is a big effing deal.

No wonder Biden fans are so upset:

It only forbids people from offering water to their fellow human beings. So, all good.#VoterSuppression #Georgia#WTF https://t.co/tmG56mPjcO — Jonah Blank (@JonahBlank) March 30, 2021

Thanks for your hard hitting reporting. There is nothing to fear with the new voter supression laws. Joe is just lying about it. — TAG (@TAG22713227) March 30, 2021

I don't care what mistakes Biden made on this. I think the biggest mistake is that every state in the United States is not doing everything possible to make sure that as many registered voters as are able to vote can do it. Anything that withholds voting should be illegal. — Jayne Cudzil (@JayneCudzil) March 30, 2021

You clearly support Jim Crow 2.0. People always reveal themselves. Did you talk about McConnell’s lies and every other Republican changing voter laws based on a lie by that Sociopathic Former guy? Ga law is about making it easier to throw out votes. — Donna Rickman (@Denise79850323) March 30, 2021

Has there always been this level of scrutiness fact checking or did Trump break us? Tell me when Biden lies or is very wrong, not when he's a little off the mark. We all miss speak occasionally and headlining about it isn't helping anyone. — 3EwoksInACoat (@3EwoksInACoat) March 30, 2021

Joe Biden wasn’t lying or very wrong! He was just a little off the mark! Stop with your “scrutiness” and leave him alone already, Glenn!

Seriously, though, we frequently call out Kessler and WaPo for lapdoggery and crappy reporting, but they deserve to be called out positively on the rare occasion that they decide do their job.

Biden gets 4 Pinocchio’s for claiming Georgia cut early voting hours. Experts made clear that the new actually *expands* early voting. And good for ⁦the Post for pointing out Biden’s home state of Delaware offered NO early in-person voting. https://t.co/qEYpU5nA2s — Matt Whitlock (@mattdizwhitlock) March 30, 2021

"Biden managed to turn that expansion into a restriction aimed at working people." What a sentence. He called it "among the outrageous parts" of the law — even though it's not real. Biden, Senate Democrats, and SO MANY in the media have repeated this egregious lie. pic.twitter.com/LcOwheY1jU — Matt Whitlock (@mattdizwhitlock) March 30, 2021

Well, it’s not a lie if you believe it. Or at least if you can convince other people to believe it. And the Biden administration is working very hard to convince other people to believe their lies.

Fortunately, they have the media at large to help them out.

Washington Post attempting to correct all the viral disinformation surrounding Georgia's new voting laws. pic.twitter.com/ptkB68OfcL — tsar becket adams (@BecketAdams) March 30, 2021

It's true: people cannot legally drink water anymore in the state of Georgia. — tsar becket adams (@BecketAdams) March 30, 2021

Remember to dress appropriately when you go to the polls in Georgia. pic.twitter.com/p6ofO0GPSe — tsar becket adams (@BecketAdams) March 30, 2021

Heh.

But the Biden administration and their media fluffers really are terrible.