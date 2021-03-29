We’re still struggling to process the fact that Georgia GOP Gov. Brian Kemp would just shamelessly sign a voter suppression bill into law. Probably because it wasn’t actually a voter suppression bill (despite the prevailing media narrative).

But can we at least all come together and be outraged that water is now prohibited at Georgia polls?

I can't believe Georgia just banned water — I got your #Unity right here (@jtLOL) March 29, 2021

Washington Post Fact Checker Glenn Kessler can’t believe it either. Probably because it’s not true.

But you’d never know that if you took Glenn Kessler’s word at face value:

New #FactChecker –> No, Delaware doesn’t specifically prohibit food or water at the polls like Georgia https://t.co/Jlpq25ACDg — Glenn Kessler (@GlennKesslerWP) March 29, 2021

Like Georgia?

Georgia does not "prohibit food or water at the polls" https://t.co/3KloUKLwsJ — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) March 29, 2021

This is disinformation…GA does not prohibit food or water at polls. — Brad (@Brad_Tufts) March 29, 2021

Georgia does no such thing. — Guy Benson (@guypbenson) March 29, 2021

Neither does GA. You may bring your own & self serve water stations are specified in the bill. As a “fact checker” you should have read it. https://t.co/FJpT4bTmiJ — Stacey (@ScotsFyre) March 29, 2021

Apparently Glenn did read it. Which makes his “fact check” even weirder:

Long lines have often been experienced during Georgia’s elections, especially in majority-Black districts. Food and water would be distributed while people stood in line. The new Georgia law makes that illegal if such assistance occurs within 150 feet of the building where voting is taking place. Here’s the language: “No person shall solicit votes in any manner or by any means or method, nor shall any person distribute or display any campaign material, nor shall any person give, offer to give, or participate in the giving of any money or gifts, including, but not limited to, food and drink, to an elector, nor shall any person solicit signatures for any petition, nor shall any person, other than election officials discharging their duties, establish or set up any tables or booths on any day in which ballots are being cast: (1) Within 150 feet of the outer edge of any building within which a polling place is established; (2) Within any polling place; or within 25 feet of any voter standing in line to vote at any polling place.”

The law added, however, that poll workers were not prohibited from “making available self-service water from an unattended receptacle to an elector waiting in line to vote.”

So, basically, food or water is not prohibited at Georgia polls, is what Glenn is saying here. Despite having said that food or water is specifically prohibited at Georgia polls.

Glenn keeps using this word “fact.” We do not think it means what he thinks it means.

Great fact check aside from the part where it’s entirely wrong because Georgia does not, in fact, prohibit food and water at the polls. — Brother Seamus (@WaynePelota) March 29, 2021

Glenn, people are going to read “prohibit food or water at the polls like Georgia” and think Georgia “prohibits food and water at the polls.” Which they do not do. This is just going to sow more confusion about the Georgia bill. — Matt Whitlock (@mattdizwhitlock) March 29, 2021

I think we need a fact check for the fact check. Sigh. — Pradheep J. Shanker (@Neoavatara) March 29, 2021

This shouldn't be hard so at that point do we just assume these guys are doing this on purpose. — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) March 29, 2021

Well, yes. Because they are.

FFS, you’re a fact-checker, Glenn. — Steven F 🇺🇸🇮🇹🇻🇦 (@SFlipp) March 29, 2021

Why are you purposefully spreading disinformation? — Andrew Wagner (@andrewwagner) March 29, 2021

Because he’s the Washington Post’s Fact Checker. Spreading disinformation is basically his job description.

This guy is a “fact checker” from the @washingtonpost. It’s obvious at this point they are misleading on purpose and they aren’t trying to hide it. — Bourbon Gent (@bourbongent) March 29, 2021

This “fact check” contains a lie in the headline. Georgia doesn’t prohibit food and water at the polls. Glenn Kessler is a garbage hack. https://t.co/E2e1bOCGXk — RBe (@RBPundit) March 29, 2021

Neither does GA But Glenn knows this, he's suppose to be a fact checker, so he is intentionally lying to you and misleading you, because the lie helps in one direction, the one he actually works towards These ppl are frauds https://t.co/jzCoRaKSuR — Branson Taylor (@Btaylor74) March 29, 2021

This is your media fact checker, flat out lying to his followers and readers. Shame on you @wapo https://t.co/W0QXpIuJY3 — Scott Coleman (@bandphan) March 29, 2021

When’s Twitter going to crack down on guys like Glenn Kessler?