Thank goodness Donald Trump is no longer in the White House! Remember how badly he screwed up on illegal immigration at our southern border?

What a relief it is to have Joe Biden as president now, and to know that the illegal immigration crisis is solved.

The Washington Post reports:

NEW: CBP has published March numbers showing 172,331 taken into custody, the most in nearly two decades. The blue line on the graph below is 2021. CBP had to redo it chart to stretch the Y axis. Our story https://t.co/EgrwOA0aIn pic.twitter.com/CHdhK3nbgT — Nick Miroff (@NickMiroff) April 8, 2021

Blue line shows increase in unaccompanied minors, with 18,890 taken into custody in March, a record pic.twitter.com/uFJKR3cWIt — Nick Miroff (@NickMiroff) April 8, 2021

Increase in family unit members last month was steepest — 178 percent — but levels remain below 2019 pic.twitter.com/AhlRbALPT6 — Nick Miroff (@NickMiroff) April 8, 2021

See? Everything’s great!

Border agents took more than 172,000 into custody in March, Biden officials say https://t.co/D7ZtSoWpR1 — The Washington Post (@washingtonpost) April 8, 2021

Just great.

Glenn Kessler, for one, can’t wrap his head around it:

Well, I guess the Biden White House line that this is the usual annual migration surge at the border is no longer operative. pic.twitter.com/VNLIOZffsv — Glenn Kessler (@GlennKesslerWP) April 8, 2021

Well shoot, Glenn.

There’s another word for that, Glenn. Let’s see if you can figure it out. Here’s a hint: three letters, rhymes with tie. https://t.co/JvJ9ckv8EU — Aaron (@cleverhandleguy) April 8, 2021

So they're lying. https://t.co/Yx6BxQ1DVX — I got your #Unity right here (@jtLOL) April 8, 2021

Joe Biden’s administration would never do something like that!

Blue line is 2021. This is not the usual surge. This is a direct result of rhetoric and policies designed to encourage migration. https://t.co/vUL2glX54w https://t.co/Os3wRQCqUM — Karol Markowicz (@karol) April 8, 2021

This is far beyond a seasonal or cyclical increase. This is a crisis. https://t.co/u8ravEMNgw — Mia Love (@MiaBLove) April 8, 2021

So, what you’re saying is … this isn’t just a predictable seasonal bump?

It’s just the usual “seasonal bump," I was told by the Washington Post and others… https://t.co/3XmrS2ytPt — Steve Krakauer (@SteveKrak) April 8, 2021

Oops! WaPo’s bad!

In other words, the Washington Post regrets pretending in their previous reporting that this was just a "seasonal" thing. Good to know. https://t.co/qNJ1TgQfuj — Sister Toldjah Le Pew 😁 (@sistertoldjah) April 8, 2021

It wasn’t just a Biden White House line! It was literally a Washington Post line (where you work). https://t.co/oSRbJvPRbT https://t.co/QrrZj9i5rj — Steve Krakauer (@SteveKrak) April 8, 2021

You don't actually read your own publication, do you? Because this wasn't just a "Biden White House line." Unless you're saying that WashPo is just a mouthpiece for the Biden White House? https://t.co/4wPqZRUgKk — RBe (@RBPundit) April 8, 2021

It never was and it was idiotic foe WaPo to pollute the discourse with an obvious lie – a lie obvious in WaPo’s original graphic. — Luke Thompson (@ltthompso) April 8, 2021

OK, well, what’s the Washington Post going to do about this now?

This @washingtonpost article might need an update too: "The migrant ‘surge’ at the U.S. southern border is actually a predictable pattern." [also note original URL: "theres-no-migrant-surge-us-southern-border-heres-data"]https://t.co/cHV4cNHkI2 https://t.co/ygMJ8dxlx5 pic.twitter.com/G4mR3TwiVJ — Jeryl Bier (@JerylBier) April 8, 2021

That would certainly be a start. And it actually wouldn’t be the first time they’d had to do some tweaking:

Democracy dies in stealth edits pic.twitter.com/yB6wJIP5ie — Greg Price (@greg_price11) March 26, 2021

Good times.

Hey remember this? CBP's March numbers showed that the number of migrants taken into custody were the most in two decades. https://t.co/ej3MqXFvHb — Greg Price (@greg_price11) April 8, 2021

OK, well, what else could WaPo do to help set the record straight?

Maybe a fact checker at some outlet could call them out for lying https://t.co/TWWuZKs8cP — Comfortably Smug (@ComfortablySmug) April 8, 2021

Yes weird. Another lie. Perhaps there is some sort of tool or "counter" of which we could keep track of such things. https://t.co/Gx47YwcJIn — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) April 8, 2021

That counter’s gonna need to go pretty high …

GP Biden's really doing a bang-up job of encouraging lawlessness at our southern border! Way to go, setting records practically daily! https://t.co/Faqa4c1tLN — The Gormogons (@Gormogons) April 8, 2021

The Biden migration surge is just beginning. https://t.co/nagdfwBS2s — Andrew Sullivan (@sullydish) April 8, 2021

