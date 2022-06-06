As we told you earlier, President Biden was expected to take executive action to ramp up domestic energy production, and NOT for oil and gas. That has now happened, and it’s about solar panels:

President Biden invokes the Defense Production Act to increase U.S. manufacturing of solar panels and declares a two-year exemption on tariffs on panels from Southeast Asia. He's trying to jumpstart an industry key to his goals for fighting climate change. https://t.co/XeaYwXsFzT — The Associated Press (@AP) June 6, 2022

From the Associated Press:

President Joe Biden ordered emergency measures Monday to increase U.S. manufacturing of solar panels and declared a two-year tariff exemption on panels from Southeast Asia as he attempted to jumpstart an industry key to his climate change-fighting goals. His invoking of the Defense Production Act and other executive actions comes amid complaints by industry groups that the solar sector is being slowed by supply chain problems due to an ongoing Commerce Department inquiry into possible trade violations involving Chinese products. The Commerce Department announced in March that it was scrutinizing imports of solar panels from Thailand, Vietnam, Malaysia and Cambodia, concerned that products from those countries are skirting U.S. anti-dumping rules that limit imports from China.

Tammy Bruce sums up this particular emergency action:

So Biden is invoking the Defense Production Act to defend the United States against the impact of *his actions* destroying our energy production & independence. Got it. https://t.co/QqOGRcsSpx — Tammy Bruce (@HeyTammyBruce) June 6, 2022

Yep, that just about sums it up! Biden’s got to take emergency action to address the negative effects of other actions he’s taken. We’re pretty sure that wasn’t the intention behind the Defense Production Act.

Obviously our only saving grace is going to be in November ,please people pay attention to who you vote for ,our future depends on it… — Penny Laine Farm (@pennylainefarm) June 6, 2022

Biden also invoked the Defense Production Act to produce more baby formula, which is yet another problem that caught this administration flat-footed.

Create the problem, attempt to solve the problem. Make the problem worse. — BrickByBrick (@LuckyDevelopme1) June 6, 2022

That’s the Biden administration’s “circle of life.”

***

