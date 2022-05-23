Tammy Bruce used her own personal (and scary) experience to highlight how absolutely ridiculous New York City’s progressive policies on law enforcement really are. Sounds like someone threatened to kill her while she was walking her dog … and that’s awful enough but what happened once she called the cops (who did a good job, this is not their fault) is eye-opening, to say the least.

Take a gander:

So NYPD arrive at my apt to take report about a random guy threatening to kill me as I was walking little Ruby. They admit nothing’s going to happen because it’s not an arrestable offense but it’s good to have a paper trail. Then they tell me… 1/ — Tammy Bruce (@HeyTammyBruce) May 23, 2022

Keep going.

as they are finishing up with the report that there’s a new “initiative” in NYC. I asked them if the new initiative was about arresting bad guys and putting them in jail. Or hiring more cops & funding the police. But no… 2/ — Tammy Bruce (@HeyTammyBruce) May 23, 2022

Of course not. They’re not worried about preventing or solving crime …

They’re worried about making sure their police officers perform well.

Whatever the Hell that means.

They inform me I may receive a phone call asking for a *review of their performance during our exchange* 🤦🏻‍♀️ Being a cop is one of the most thankless & dangerous things right now. Their hands are tied because of idiotic “progressive” pro-crime city policies… 3/ — Tammy Bruce (@HeyTammyBruce) May 23, 2022

Suppose we should just be glad they’re not attempting to defund them any further.

Or pretending social workers can replace police officers.

But the city is putting time and money into an “initiative” generating *reviews of the police* when the city is a raging crime dumpster fire. A guy was shot dead on the subway today by some random maniac (still at-large). They’re talking to me… 4/ — Tammy Bruce (@HeyTammyBruce) May 23, 2022

Reviews of the police.

While the city burns.

Yay progressives!

about an insane murder threat by a random stranger while I’m walking my dog. Who knows how many hundreds of other deranged things happened today that we don’t know about. 5/ — Tammy Bruce (@HeyTammyBruce) May 23, 2022

Scary stuff.

But *cop reviews* is what NYC is focusing on. The cops have to tell you, like it’s the pharmacy & the cashier is obligated to point out the phone number at the bottom of the receipt to provide a review. The incompetence & idiocy that created this… 6/ — Tammy Bruce (@HeyTammyBruce) May 23, 2022

What a ridiculous city.

Seriously.

is what the left wants for the entire nation. And there’s only one way to stop them: by ripping this madness to shreds in November & firing as many of these lunatics as possible. 7/7 — Tammy Bruce (@HeyTammyBruce) May 23, 2022

Tammy is right, we need to vote out ALL of these lunatics.

***

