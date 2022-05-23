Ummm … who wants to tell Ron Klain he was wrong? Like REALLY wrong. Super-duper NUCLEAR wrong?

Oh, and for people who will absolutely defend Klain and say, ‘SEE, IT IS PUTIN’S FAULT, ARGLE BARGLE RAR,’ Putin didn’t invade Ukraine until late February and gas prices were going up long before and AFTER this tweet.

You’d think he’d be smart enough to delete something this embarrassing since they deleted the tweet from POTUS claiming 70k TONS of baby formula was on the way from Europe, but nope.

Twitchy thanks you, Ron.

Good news on gas prices:https://t.co/DOXoTQVO2a — Ronald Klain (@WHCOS) December 8, 2021

So Ron, ABOUT those gas prices.

Can we get an update on this one, @WHCOS? https://t.co/OntbJEH255 — Doug Powers (@ThePowersThatBe) May 23, 2022

6 months ago. These fools are wrong about everything https://t.co/PAOv4OHRcH — Vic Vega (@CapitalisticPig) May 23, 2022

From the archives of well-aged Tweets.😉 https://t.co/Jg51sPp4WJ — Dr. Armageddon (@DrArmageddon7) May 23, 2022

Oh sure. That’s why I just paid $65 to fill up a HONDA this morning. I used to be able to fill up for $27. https://t.co/Jel3sJQf4E — Educated Appalachian (@ShannondoahE) May 23, 2022

Not all things age like fine wine. The MSM and the Washington DC elites are so far out of touch with the mainstream it’s pathetic. https://t.co/dnCiWaknWj — Carol (@twas2) May 23, 2022

Biden’s lying POS White House Chief of Staff! https://t.co/0726NIwD7d — 🇺🇸 Pismo 🇺🇸 (@Pismo_B) May 23, 2022

Thinking this should be Ron’s official title at this point.

This is the White House in Dec of 2021. I hope people remember who it is that really brings fake news and misinformation. It is the current administration and the MSM. Most of us rubes knew it wasn't true back then, and sure enough…. https://t.co/d2kybs3NSI — Ruth Peterson (@RuthAPeterson) May 23, 2022

So glad. Oh. When? Never mind. https://t.co/TVP2va0FJ5 — Clark X Griswold (@stan_for_stans) May 23, 2022

This did not age well https://t.co/gljVJxXl7H — Matt Vespa (@mVespa1) May 23, 2022

Not.

At.

All.

“Gas prices will tumble below $3 a gallon soon, government forecasts”

🫠 https://t.co/3ml80YpIJw pic.twitter.com/ERafi4mV9U — Amygator 🐊 *not an actual alligator (@AmyA1A) May 23, 2022

Oof.

Good morning, My Dude, do you have an update on this information? https://t.co/IMLZNICADn — cigarmike (@cigarmike) May 23, 2022

Always bet AGAINST them.

Just sayin’.

***

Related:

So, THIS is embarrassing: Official @POTUS account makes an a*s of itself bragging about 70K TONS of baby formula (deletes but we got it)

‘Can’t make this sh*t UP’: Eric Swalwell’s curse-filled victory lap over Biden begging Europe for baby formula does NOT go well

Dude, you HIGH? John Harwood DRAAAGED for INSISTING Biden’s inflation isn’t actually crushing Americans and HOO BOY

Recommended Twitchy Video