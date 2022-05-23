You know the baby formula ‘solution’ is a hot mess when even Biden’s official POTUS account doesn’t actually seem to know how much baby formula their begging Europe for has resulted in. And gosh, 70K TONS is a lot more than 70K pounds …

They were sure bragging about those half a million bottles that would barely feed one in four babies ONE MEAL in America.

Where is the Disinformation Board when you need it? *snort*

Official @POTUS account tweets the U.S. is receiving 70,000 tons of baby formula. Actually it’s 70,000 pounds, so less than 40 tons. Now deleted. Not before it was spread by various blue checks. Good thing the Disinformation board was disbanded… pic.twitter.com/dXckJGCKKw — Steve Krakauer (@SteveKrak) May 22, 2022

Wow.

ELEVENTY BILLION TONS OF BABY FORMULA.

This admin … what a damn train wreck. Hey THANKS white suburban liberal women and principled Never Trumpers, thanks for sticking us with this disaster.

Gas prices, baby formula, grocery prices – Biden just keeps stacking up the ‘wins’. *eye roll*

Been more than a week since the formula my 8-month-old eats has been missing from all Dallas stores. The crisis is real and unnerving. Baby formula shortage affects far fewer people than high gas prices. But it’s a more dire situation. Should be the biggest story in the country. — Steve Krakauer (@SteveKrak) May 22, 2022

And if it wasn’t a Democrat in the White House it would be 24/7 coverage about the EVIL REPUBLICAN trying to starve the babies they forced women to have! REEEEEEE.

Baby formula runs about $22 a pound, on average. 70,000 pounds is about $1.5 million dollars of formula. U.S. yearly formula purchases exceed $3.6 billion dollars. Way to secure nearly 4 hours of domestic demand, Joe!!! — Aron Burger (@pretzelcafe) May 22, 2022

Four hours of domestic demand.

And Eric Swalwell was running a victory lap over this.

Ouch.

That would have been 140,000,000 lbs. — Jennifer Greenberg (@JennMGreenberg) May 22, 2022

This is about as useful as emptying the strategic oil reserves to lower gas prices.

Get the govt out of the way. DC screws up everything it touches.

Let the factories open. Cut the regulations that prevent importing baby formula due to labeling. It isn’t that complicated. — UltraMegaSuperDarkJC (@FederalistJC) May 22, 2022

Actually fix the problem they created?! NEVER.

The Biden clown show are the ones who caused the shortage in the first place. On purpose. They aren’t heroes here… — MzWiz (@MzWiz1) May 23, 2022

meanwhile, Biden wants praise for bring one POUND of formula for ever 50 infants in the country — Rani, Last of The Ultra MAGA Red Hot Boomers (@ShadesOfRani) May 22, 2022

I love how somebody thought a C-130 could carry a payload equivalent to 45,000 two-ton Ford F150s. — Cardboard Tube (@UselessGesture) May 23, 2022

There’s a reason the person who writes his tweets works for the federal government.

Heh.

***

Related:

‘Can’t make this sh*t UP’: Eric Swalwell’s curse-filled victory lap over Biden begging Europe for baby formula does NOT go well

Dude, you HIGH? John Harwood DRAAAGED for INSISTING Biden’s inflation isn’t actually crushing Americans and HOO BOY

Glenn Greenwald uses Hillary Clinton’s ‘lying, viral Trump/Russia tweet’ being left up to DRAG Twitter for biased censorship in brutal thread

Recommended Twitchy Video