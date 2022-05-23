You know the baby formula ‘solution’ is a hot mess when even Biden’s official POTUS account doesn’t actually seem to know how much baby formula their begging Europe for has resulted in. And gosh, 70K TONS is a lot more than 70K pounds …

They were sure bragging about those half a million bottles that would barely feed one in four babies ONE MEAL in America.

Where is the Disinformation Board when you need it? *snort*

Wow.

ELEVENTY BILLION TONS OF BABY FORMULA.

This admin … what a damn train wreck. Hey THANKS white suburban liberal women and principled Never Trumpers, thanks for sticking us with this disaster.

Gas prices, baby formula, grocery prices – Biden just keeps stacking up the ‘wins’. *eye roll*

And if it wasn’t a Democrat in the White House it would be 24/7 coverage about the EVIL REPUBLICAN trying to starve the babies they forced women to have! REEEEEEE.

Four hours of domestic demand.

And Eric Swalwell was running a victory lap over this.

Ouch.

Actually fix the problem they created?! NEVER.

There’s a reason the person who writes his tweets works for the federal government.

Heh.

***

