Only a ‘public official’ like Eric Swalwell would think our president begging Europe for baby formula (a whole 70k pounds that equals about half a million bottles and will go directly to doctors and pharmacies and not on the shelves) is somehow ‘getting sh*t done.’

Also, Eric is the last person who should ever use this word … with his history of backend issues.

This freakin’ guy.

It’s seriously like Eric can’t help himself.

That or it’s not an act and he’s really not all that bright; it’s not like Californians seem all that concerned about having a representative who doesn’t have his head up his backside.

And as usual, this didn’t go so hot for the #FangBanger:

Yup.

It almost feels … deliberate. Right?

*adjusts tinfoil hat*

Let’s hear it for Obama’s America!

Oh, wait.

Our bad.

Ahem.

Biden’s America!

This is an insult to useless pandering.

Hey, we see what she did here.

HA HA HA HA

Just when we think Eric can’t get any more cringe, he surprises us all.

Atta boy.

***

