Only a ‘public official’ like Eric Swalwell would think our president begging Europe for baby formula (a whole 70k pounds that equals about half a million bottles and will go directly to doctors and pharmacies and not on the shelves) is somehow ‘getting sh*t done.’

Also, Eric is the last person who should ever use this word … with his history of backend issues.

This freakin’ guy.

It’s seriously like Eric can’t help himself.

That or it’s not an act and he’s really not all that bright; it’s not like Californians seem all that concerned about having a representative who doesn’t have his head up his backside.

And as usual, this didn’t go so hot for the #FangBanger:

Praising the arsonist for calling the fire department — Need a new team (@Tittlewk93) May 23, 2022

Yup.

It's comical at this point. Dude shuts down the plant making 40% of our supply. Doesn't replace it. Months later is taking a victory lap as shelves are empty, it's a crisis and we're a 3rd world country having to import it. You can't make it up. — Sean Brooks (@SeanBrooks324) May 23, 2022

It almost feels … deliberate. Right?

*adjusts tinfoil hat*

The government causing a baby formula bottleneck with ridiculous regulations and then causing a baby formula shortage with incompetence and then acting like a hero for flying in baby formula is the most government thing in the history of government things. https://t.co/zKoO1vjI3q — Jesse Kelly (@JesseKellyDC) May 22, 2022

It came from Germany. Europe is having to send the U.S. humanitarian relief because Biden has run the country into the ground. How embarrassing. https://t.co/JWzIrfYptl — Ryan Saavedra (@RealSaavedra) May 22, 2022

Let’s hear it for Obama’s America!

Oh, wait.

Our bad.

Ahem.

Biden’s America!

This is an insult to useless pandering.

Nothing says 'descent into third world status' like having to beg other nations for infant formula.

That's where 17 months of full D control has taken us. — Mallen2022 (@A2100Michael) May 22, 2022

Nah, everything is a crises with this clown — Patricia Collins 🇺🇲 (@cpat3188) May 22, 2022

In his depends, maybe. But that’s about it. — Laura in AZ (@AzMenagerie) May 22, 2022

Hey, we see what she did here.

HA HA HA HA

Watching a crisis develop for months before taking any action at all, and then doing too little, too late, is not “getting shit done”. — American Snarker (@americansnarker) May 23, 2022

And you thought it was just a fart — Clifton Duncan. (@cliftonaduncan) May 23, 2022

Most I’ve ever paid for gas in my life. Ever. $5.00 a gallon. He’s destroying the country pic.twitter.com/E9c23TRAKi — Leigh🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸 (@Leighincognito) May 22, 2022

Yeahhhh, that’s not a win. — Fredrick Allen (@FredH85) May 23, 2022

Yeah Eric, he waited until children were hospitalized to lift a finger. — Janice (@jannyfayray) May 22, 2022

Drop in the bucket, “fixing” a problem the administration created. Total clown show. — Jamie Hale (@RichmondWahoo) May 23, 2022

I don't know why you're all hyped up about this. It's a freaking embarrassment. — Live Free Or Deb🦦🌼🌼 (@livefreeordeb) May 23, 2022

Just when we think Eric can’t get any more cringe, he surprises us all.

Atta boy.

