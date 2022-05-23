Don’t believe your lying eyes, John Harwood says. Harwood managed to find an economist who has his head up so far up his backside that he’s claiming Americans AREN’T actually being crushed by Biden’s inflation and they are AOK since the government gave them SO MUCH COVID relief.

First, they told us inflation was transitory, then they said inflation was good, then they blamed Putin for inflation, and NOW they’re telling us inflation is bad BUT since the government gave away so much ‘free money’ during their forced lockdowns, Americans are fine.

We’re just too dumb to know it or something.

in Washington debate, inflation is "crushing" families in real life, pandemic relief has eased the pain Moody's economist: "excess saving cushioned the impact, even for lower-income households "households are for the most part in a good financial place" https://t.co/jpqJvuYYKn — John Harwood (@JohnJHarwood) May 23, 2022

Households for the most part are in a good financial place.

RIIIIIGHT.

From CNN: (sorry)

That’s because families up and down the income scale, thanks to Covid relief checks, generally still have more money than before the pandemic; in the lingo of economic analysts, “household balance sheets” still have “excess savings.” Unemployment has fallen back below 4% “The excess saving has been enough to cushion the impact of declining real wages on spending, even for lower-income households,” says Moody’s chief economist, Mark Zandi. “American households are for the most part in a good financial place.” The Biden White House was hardly alone last year in believing inflation would be short-lived. So did the Federal Reserve, the government agency responsible for monitoring and controlling inflation through stewardship of monetary policy. The media’s role is always to hold the government accountable. But the unelected, comparatively obscure Fed doesn’t hold daily press briefings.

People are choosing between gas and food. And you Dems are oblivious to the suffering you created.

You just don't care–except how it affects Biden's polling. — mallen2010 (@mallen_2010) May 23, 2022

It’s all about the midterms.

No, they aren't. People are paying $4-$7 per gallon for gas The cost of food has gone way up. People are NOT in a 'good financial place'. There is pain, and that pain is going to get worse. — Shay Patrick Cormac (@ShayCormac_1) May 23, 2022

I drive a vehicle that gets 26-30mph to the gallon and I am paying over $50 now. More than what I was paying which was under 25. So yeah he can eat dirt for these lies — Elf, 12th Grade Dropout Snow Roach (@TheRogue_Elf) May 23, 2022

Things an out of touch idiot would say for $600, Alex. — UltraCalvinWillNotComply 🇺🇸🇺🇸🐶🏒 🎶 (@shoveitjack) May 23, 2022

So I’m just curious, did you push back at being sent out here with nothing but the Press Secretary’s talking points in your hands or did you volunteer like a sycophantic apparatchik? — Silence Dogood (@lordthx1139) May 23, 2022

You're a despicable human being. — Curtis Houck (@CurtisHouck) May 23, 2022

And a bad economist, too! — Rebecca Downs (@RebeccaRoseGold) May 23, 2022

True story.

This is you speaking truth to power? I don't understand. Who pays you? For what? — Jeff Richman ⛈ (@jcrichman) May 23, 2022

Do you wonder why no one takes you seriously? — Vin 🇺🇸 (@VinceGottalotta) May 23, 2022

There’s a reason people hate Harwood’s profession.

Honestly Gilligan, what do you know about "real life"? — Cranky "Ultra MAGA Lite" Gordon (@StillCrankyAF) May 23, 2022

I've never spent over $100 to fill my gas tank before, and I was pretty upset about it until a CNN correspondent informed me that I could afford it & I'm *in a good financial place* Thanks for making me feel better. I hope it lasts until I have to fill up the car again this week pic.twitter.com/spwIufRqA2 — Joel M. Petlin (@Joelmpetlin) May 23, 2022

Yup. Even if you’re struggling to fill up your gas tank and feed your family you’re still TOTES doing well. CNN says so.

***

Related:

Glenn Greenwald uses Hillary Clinton’s ‘lying, viral Trump/Russia tweet’ being left up to DRAG Twitter for biased censorship in brutal thread

‘Clinton … did ENORMOUS harm to the country’: WSJ destroys media AND Hillary Clinton over Russia-Trump hoax in DAMNING op-ed

Just. WOW. –> Even CBS can’t defend the Biden administration from their own poll showing a ‘damning indictment’ of Joe’s presidency

Recommended Twitchy Video