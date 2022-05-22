Ever since Robby Mook (who was still alive the last time we checked) threw Hillary Clinton under the Russia-Trump hoax bus we’ve seen a hint of coverage in the media. Not from the New York Times or the Washington Post (you know, the a-holes who won Pulitzers covering the fake story), but even CNN shared a teensy tiny little story on it.

Nobody nutshell-nailed Hillary Clinton like the Wall Street Journal though:

“Most of the press will ignore this news, but the Russia-Trump narrative that Mrs. Clinton sanctioned did enormous harm to the country. It disgraced the FBI, humiliated the press, and sent the country on a three-year investigation to nowhere.” https://t.co/ARKteAhgjC — Ford O'Connell (@FordOConnell) May 21, 2022

Not that we believe Hillary Clinton will be held accountable but still.

From the Wall Street Journal:

The Russia-Trump collusion narrative of 2016 and beyond was a dirty trick for the ages, and now we know it came from the top—candidate Hillary Rodham Clinton. That was the testimony Friday by 2016 Clinton campaign manager Robby Mook in federal court, and while this news is hardly a surprise, it’s still bracing to find her fingerprints on the political weapon. Mr. Mook testified as a witness in special counsel John Durham’s trial of Michael Sussmann, the lawyer accused of lying to the FBI. In September 2016, Mr. Sussmann took claims of a secret Trump connection to Russia’s Alfa Bank to the FBI and said he wasn’t acting on behalf of any client. Prosecutors say he was working for the Clinton campaign.

But wait, there’s more.

In short, the Clinton campaign created the Trump-Alfa allegation, fed it to a credulous press that failed to confirm the allegations but ran with them anyway, then promoted the story as if it was legitimate news. The campaign also delivered the claims to the FBI, giving journalists another excuse to portray the accusations as serious and perhaps true. Most of the press will ignore this news, but the Russia-Trump narrative that Mrs. Clinton sanctioned did enormous harm to the country. It disgraced the FBI, humiliated the press, and sent the country on a three-year investigation to nowhere. Vladimir Putin never came close to doing as much disinformation damage.

And ouch.

Of course Hillary did it. And all those mindless sycophants who blind mouthed "I'm With Hillary" were her accomplices. — RDG (@rdgreen) May 22, 2022

Oh, the FBI was already well on its way to disgrace — Scott C "Dicere Verum" (@ScottC20012) May 21, 2022

Four men died in Benghazi as a direct result of her actions and refusal to send help, that was 100Km away, for 12 hours, while they were tortured to death. — Get off my lawn Dawson👌🇺🇸👌 (@DonMinnesota) May 21, 2022

Fair point. Hillary’s track record sucks.

she needs to pay back the cost of the investigation ($36MILL) — Vercingetorix_ (@Ka_Po_HB) May 22, 2022

When is she going to face jail time FFS.. — Just A Guy With His Own Opinion (@PepiTheFireAnt) May 22, 2022

The unfortunate answer is … probably never.

She is the Teflon Harpy, after all.

But maybe Trump could SUE her.

Just sayin’.

