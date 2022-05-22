Mess with the Church, you mess with all of us.

Just sayin’.

Anyone who thinks the archbishop barring Nancy Pelosi from receiving Holy Communion is ‘political’ needs to sit TF down. Lookin’ at you, NPR and blue-check guy quote-tweeting them claiming we should tax the Church. He really thinks they’re playing politics.

Probably because ‘playing politics’ is the Left’s actual religion.

Oooh, such a tough guy.

MAKE THEM PAY THE PRICE.

If we rolled our eyes any further back in our heads we’d see DC from our house.

Not sure why this is so hard for them to get through their thick noggins.

This isn’t difficult.

Or political.

Right? Destroying our economy, perpetuating the crisis at the border, ignoring starving infants, and attacking religion. Seems like Democrats have a very full platform going into the November midterms.

Christine Pushaw is ready to fight fire with fire.

BOOM.

Fine, then let’s tax all of the Left’s ‘religious’ groups.

Pretty sure they wouldn’t like that.

Yeah, let’s do this.

Sooner than later.

***

