Mess with the Church, you mess with all of us.

Just sayin’.

Anyone who thinks the archbishop barring Nancy Pelosi from receiving Holy Communion is ‘political’ needs to sit TF down. Lookin’ at you, NPR and blue-check guy quote-tweeting them claiming we should tax the Church. He really thinks they’re playing politics.

Probably because ‘playing politics’ is the Left’s actual religion.

It's time we ended tax exemption for religions. If they want to play politics, make them pay the price https://t.co/gLi7HqgMeH — David Lazarus (@Davidlaz) May 21, 2022

Oooh, such a tough guy.

MAKE THEM PAY THE PRICE.

If we rolled our eyes any further back in our heads we’d see DC from our house.

Its not politics, the position of the church is no baby killing. — Dan 🇺🇸 (@danieltobin) May 22, 2022

Not sure why this is so hard for them to get through their thick noggins.

Who's playing politics? One can either follow the doctrine of the Catholic church or find another religion that's more palatable. The catechism isn't a buffet to pick & choose the parts one likes & ignore the parts one doesn't. — KellyMac🐻⚾️ (@Badgergrl90) May 22, 2022

This isn’t difficult.

Or political.

That's not "playing politics." That's upholding the tenets of the faith. — Amy (@famousamosquito) May 22, 2022

It’s time leftists actually walk the walk when they scream “separation of church and state.” — Mr. Stubborn (@obdurate_one) May 22, 2022

This is brilliant midterm strategy. Going after religion will be stupendous for turnout. Keep the pedal to the metal. — El Jefe (@ElJefeTwoloom) May 22, 2022

Right? Destroying our economy, perpetuating the crisis at the border, ignoring starving infants, and attacking religion. Seems like Democrats have a very full platform going into the November midterms.

Christine Pushaw is ready to fight fire with fire.

If Dems want to play this game, it’s time to end tax exemptions for their religion (wokeism) too. Yes that means all their “social justice” nonprofits, the ACLU, Ford Foundation, etc https://t.co/aqlYYeYh70 — Christina Pushaw 🐊 🇺🇸 (@ChristinaPushaw) May 22, 2022

BOOM.

Fine, then let’s tax all of the Left’s ‘religious’ groups.

Pretty sure they wouldn’t like that.

It's not a coincidence that the Narrators created secular analogs to religious institutions as traditional religion lost power. Universities and Foundations are the modern Cathedrals and Holy Orders. — FactsMan (@BallenCBTech) May 22, 2022

Planned Parenthood, NPR, PBS — Mandy ✝☕ (@SpringSteps) May 22, 2022

Yeah, let’s do this.

They don’t want to play this game. I mean, they do – but the black churches won’t let them. Traditional black churches: our bulwark against government assault on religion. (It’s true.) — Political Sock (@politicalsock) May 22, 2022

NPR has gotta go — Think for Yourself 🇺🇸 (@thinkforyurself) May 22, 2022

Sooner than later.

