Gosh, golly, and gee, these numbers for Biden look even worse than we expected. We knew he was sucking wind across the board but looking at these approval numbers in the Hispanic community?

Maybe we should just straight-up call them disapproval numbers at this point.

Ay Carumba!

Notice something else in Quinnipiac poll? Biden job approval 26% among Hispanics. 26%. Playbook not working… https://t.co/H8eP1yliL7 pic.twitter.com/fnDEkejUtE — Byron York (@ByronYork) May 20, 2022

Hispanics were key for Biden in 2020 … Democrats are in TROUBLE.

26%.

Wow.

From Quinnipiac Poll:

As for which party voters would want to see win control of the United States Senate, 48 percent of registered voters say the Republican Party, while 44 percent of registered voters say the Democratic Party, and 8 percent did not offer an opinion. In Quinnipiac’s April 27, 2022 poll, registered voters were split as 44 percent said the Republican Party, while 44 percent said the Democratic Party, and 12 percent did not offer an opinion.

Guess how much these numbers are going to change when Americans see $10-a-gallon gas this summer? Thanks Joe Biden and team!

Long term, Democrats biggest miscalculation will end up being the theory that Hispanics will perpetually vote for them. They are mistaken. — Jerry Grey (@Jerry__Grey) May 20, 2022

They are indeed mistaken.

Not pushing Latinx enough. — Clancy O'Hara (@DontSJW) May 20, 2022

There ya’ go.

That oughta do it.

If Biden secured the border Hispanic approval would shoot up. — Gusdog481 (@Gusdog481) May 20, 2022

It’s true.

I’d love to know how anyone can approve of the job he’s doing — Carol🐊 (@Aeromom322Carol) May 20, 2022

74% of Hispanics don’t like him. Suddenly an open border seems like a great idea. — Jack Tremm (@John_Francis222) May 20, 2022

Hrm.

They’re gonna finally shut down the border over this…😏 — GiraffinMeCrazy (@GiraffinC) May 20, 2022

That’s an interesting point …

*popcorn*

***

