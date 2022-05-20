Could justice finally be making its way to visit the Teflon Harpy aka Hillary Clinton?

We know, we’ve written a ton of stories asking if something is finally going to be done about the corrupt Clintons, especially Hillary, and every time nothing comes of it so we don’t exactly have high hopes this time … but we figure it’s worth sharing.

It’s a biggie:

PERSONALLY approved it.

From Fox News:

Former Clinton campaign manager Robby Mook testified Friday that then-Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton approved the dissemination of materials alleging a covert communications channel between the Trump Organization and Russia’s Alfa Bank to the media, despite campaign officials not being “totally confident” in the legitimacy of the data.

Former FBI General Counsel James Baker testified Thursday that the bureau investigated the data alleging a Trump connection to the Kremlin-linked bank, and found that “there was nothing there.”

Man, this woman is just EVIL.

And of course, who could forget Hillary’s own tweets:

She was really trying to sell this … and we guess since she paid for it she just wanted to get her money out of it.

