Could justice finally be making its way to visit the Teflon Harpy aka Hillary Clinton?

We know, we’ve written a ton of stories asking if something is finally going to be done about the corrupt Clintons, especially Hillary, and every time nothing comes of it so we don’t exactly have high hopes this time … but we figure it’s worth sharing.

It’s a biggie:

BREAKING: Former Clinton Campaign Manager Robby Mook testified in court that Hillary Clinton personally approved the dissemination of Trump-Russian bank allegations to the media. https://t.co/ZtqMtLDGXQ — Benny Johnson (@bennyjohnson) May 20, 2022

PERSONALLY approved it.

From Fox News:

Former Clinton campaign manager Robby Mook testified Friday that then-Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton approved the dissemination of materials alleging a covert communications channel between the Trump Organization and Russia’s Alfa Bank to the media, despite campaign officials not being “totally confident” in the legitimacy of the data. Former FBI General Counsel James Baker testified Thursday that the bureau investigated the data alleging a Trump connection to the Kremlin-linked bank, and found that “there was nothing there.”

Man, this woman is just EVIL.

RIP, Mook…..it was good knowin’ ya — Tom Malay (@MalayTom) May 20, 2022

Damn, gonna miss Robby — Gary (@GaryLeeOkc) May 20, 2022

Annnnnnnnd nothing will happen so.. — Powell~Hour (@coleton_powell) May 20, 2022

We get it, is sure AF feels that way.

And we are paying for it, now. — JoeBud (@joebud123) May 20, 2022

This is a good sign that we will soon find out who was the Supreme Court leaker in the next few days. I had assumed it would be on the 24th with the Title 42 fiasco, but this makes more sense. — Jared Hofer (@jaredjhofer) May 20, 2022

Possible?

Is there a Vegas over / under line on Robby Mooks Suicide yet? — RMEMDC1 (@SeanTMurphy5) May 20, 2022

Not yet.

And of course, who could forget Hillary’s own tweets:

The new evidence linking Trump’s 2016 campaign directly to the Russian government is not surprising, but still appalling—as is Trump appearing to sit on intelligence of that link. Glad we now have a president who will stand up to Putin. https://t.co/0mjIEs3h0r — Hillary Clinton (@HillaryClinton) April 16, 2021

10. How did the Russian mob boss who ran a criminal organization out of Trump Tower get a VIP pass to your Miss Universe pageant in Moscow? — Hillary Clinton (@HillaryClinton) September 14, 2016

Computer scientists have apparently uncovered a covert server linking the Trump Organization to a Russian-based bank. pic.twitter.com/8f8n9xMzUU — Hillary Clinton (@HillaryClinton) November 1, 2016

She was really trying to sell this … and we guess since she paid for it she just wanted to get her money out of it.

***

