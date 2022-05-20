Taylor Lorenz may well be the most despised person on social media.

And nothing says, ‘Look at me! Look at me!’ like talking about how you set your thermostat at 90 degrees like that’s not totally insane.

Case in point:

People thought I was lying when I said how high I keep the thermostat in my apt 😌 pic.twitter.com/9zWEA4ERNL — Taylor Lorenz (@TaylorLorenz) May 19, 2022

See?! She really IS nutty! She told us!

Then she goes on to point out how miserable and hot it’s going to be in D.C.

This is such a strange thread of tweets.

I hope everyone in DC keeps cool. I know most people aren’t part tropical lizard like me https://t.co/IkHPXfaiMX — Taylor Lorenz (@TaylorLorenz) May 19, 2022

Lizard.

That seems to fit her.

And as usual, with most anything and everything Taylor seems to post, people dragged her for this. Hey, she’s earned all of it.

I get now how your brain got so fried…😬😒 https://t.co/m6R8G5Sdgz — Zelda A. Gabriel (@ZeldaAGabriel) May 20, 2022

It all finally makes sense.

HEH.

Oh, and people dragging her for this aren’t just on the Right. Seems there is plenty of dislike to go around …

You don't like Taylor Lorenz because she wrote an article about a crazy conservative I don't like Taylor Lorenz because she keeps her apartment at 90° and I think that's literally criminal We are not the same https://t.co/cE56qfcDOc — Nick (@solisSATX) May 20, 2022

And yet, it still works.

We're over here in europe, no ac, sweating all day and night to make up for excess consumption and you spit on us like this? https://t.co/ROvXeheTdG — Classics enjoyer Nax🇦🇫🇺🇦 (@WheatPM) May 20, 2022

Read the ROOM, Taylor.

She's 50 years old and keeps the thermostat at 90. She's gonna become a raisin https://t.co/vFC4Mixsmt — Kin the Elder (@kin_younger) May 20, 2022

Ouch.

There are entire glaciers in the Himalayas that would exist if it wasn't for this woman. https://t.co/Sooo2g665v — Economics is a Harsh Mistress (@DurhamFella) May 20, 2022

She’s literally killing all of the polar bears and stuff.

This might be the most insane person in existence rn https://t.co/hDx1DgCbdR — Chris (@BidenTroII) May 20, 2022

And considering how insane most people are these days that’s really saying something.

GP So I'm seeing that you're burning an assload of fossil fuels to keep your house and an ungodly high temperature. Do go on about the existential threat of climate change. https://t.co/BN3Hn486gM — The Gormogons (@Gormogons) May 20, 2022

Careful, she’ll start crying. Or she might try and dox someone, you just never can tell.

***

